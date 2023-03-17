“You probably won't see me around” - Charles Leclerc disappointed with FIA’s ‘track ban’

Charles Leclerc recently declared that he will not be going for track walks after the FIA banned the use of two-wheelers. Track walks are important for some drivers and engineers, as they are able to closely observe the details of the circuit and plan their strategies and car setups accordingly.

Though drivers will still be allowed to do them, they won't be allowed to ride around the circuit with any two-wheelers like bicycles, e-bikes, scooters, etc. Several drivers, including Leclerc, were disappointed to learn about the new rule.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, the Monagasque expressed his unhappiness towards the new bizarre ban and declared that he will not be going on track walks. The Ferrari driver said:

"I didn't walk around. And as I think they've just issued a new thing where we cannot go around the track with a bicycle you probably won't see me around the track anymore, and I'll just watch the videos!"

As of now, the FIA and F1 have not given any concrete explanation as to why this rule was imposed ahead of the 2023 F1 Saudi Arabian GP. Similar to Charles Leclerc, there is a chance that several other drivers would also ditch track walks if they did not fancy walking up and down the circuit.

Charles Leclerc debunks rumors of him meeting with Ferrari president

Charles Leclerc recently dispelled rumors that have been making the rounds regarding his meeting with Ferrari president John Elkann to discuss several internal issues with the scarlet team.

He stated that most of the rumors are untrue, and he does not want to waste his energy on them, saying:

“This is absolutely untrue. There have been loads of rumours around the team. For once, 90 percent of them were completely unfounded. I don’t know where it is coming from and, to be honest, I don’t want to even spend any energy on trying to find where it’s coming from. We just need to be on it and focus on ourselves.”

Later on, he admitted that he was slightly concerned about how the rest of the team would react to the hearsay. Surprisingly, when he had a meeting with the rest of the team in Maranello, everyone was positive and determined to move in the same direction and improve.

He concluded:

“Honestly I obviously saw these rumors and then went to Maranello. At first I was like I’m not sure how the team will react to it. But then we’ve had a meeting with the whole team, with all the Ferrari employees. I was really surprised. Everyone is fully on it and fully positive, which is great. We all need to push in the same direction as I said, this is the most important.”

