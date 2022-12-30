"You should publish everything" - Mercedes and Red Bull among F1 teams told to improve transparency and governance

Mercedes-AMG and Red Bull Racing are among the Formula 1 teams who lacked transparency regarding the code of ethics that was asked by the Standard Ethics group.

The code of ethics is a team's publicly-available set of guidelines that shows their focus on various kinds of ethical practices and emphasizes on human rights issues. It ensures that the sport and the teams follow ethical practices and work in harmony.

In an interview with the Guardian, Standard Ethics director of research Jacopo Schettini revealed that only McLaren, Ferrari and Aston Martin had a proper code of ethics document, which highlighted certain issues that surrounded sustainability in the sport. Schettini urged other teams, like Mercedes and Red Bull Racing, to have a code of ethics.

He said:

“There were three teams with a code of ethics – McLaren, Aston Martin and Ferrari. They were talking about all major sustainability issues but I would like to see more from the other teams.”

“We analysed by what they publish. It’s very important, the first part of sustainability is to be transparent, to inform people what you are doing about that. You should publish everything.”

The Standard Ethics director of research further delved into what sustainability means in a sport and how transparency is paramount in the process. He advised Mercedes, Red Bull and other teams to share their thoughts and roadmaps for the future of the sport and openly talk about their targets to make the sport more sustainable. He added:

"Sustainability needs transparency. Transparency and a long-term vision, give us a long-term vision. What you are thinking about sustainability and keep us updated on your goals. If you fail to meet a target we understand, you can postpone a target but it's very important that you have a target and a roadmap."

Toto Wolff discloses reasons for Mercedes not being in contention for 2022 title

Toto Wolff recently opened up about why Mercedes were unable to compete at the front and fight for the world title in 2022. The team struggled quite a lot with aerodynamic issues and porpoising throughout the year.

They were also late to figure out the core problem that was slowing their car down. Though they did improve later in the season, the championship battle was beyond their reach as Red Bull had a healthy lead at the top.

Speaking in an end-of-the-year review video by Mercedes themselves, Toto Wolff said:

“But coming out with not understanding what was happening – and it’s a relative game, some of our competitors understood or seemed to have a high-performing car. That was particularly difficult, that it took us so many months to filter out and say, ‘well, this is what the fundamental problem is’, and it cost us the season, in effect.”

Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team @MercedesAMGF1 “If we can take all the learning from this year and turn it into direction for next year, that will set us in good stead.”



This year, Max Verstappen dominated the field and won his second consecutive world title, whereas Red Bull won their first constructors' championship since 2013. The Austrian team finished 244 points ahead of Mercedes at the end of the season.

