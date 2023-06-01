"You're the most miserable person on earth": Why Fernando Alonso appears his 'best version' at Aston Martin

Former F1 driver Juan Pablo Montoya believes Fernando Alonso is having the best time of his career after struggling for years with slower teams like McLaren.

According to him, a driver like Alonso has a winning mindset. However, being at the back of the grid with teams who are struggling to make a decent car is perhaps the worst possible combination.

"I mean when he was with you know with McLaren and with Honda, and all the struggles. When you go to the races to win, and you're running 18 from the grid and when you know you can win is the most miserable time of your life and everybody around you," Montoya said.

Fernando Alonso's career stint with McLaren (after being with Ferrari) was perhaps one of the most difficult times he faced in Formula 1. It was extremely hard for him to remain competitive with his rivals since the car's engine wasn't powerful enough, and neither was the car's design.

His famous words "GP2 engine, GP2," still remain one for the fans, but it really showed the struggle the Spaniard was facing with the team. At the end of the 2018 season, he decided to retire from the sport.

However, 2021 saw his major comeback as he made his way back with Alpine, running Renault's DNA. Renault had helped him win his two world championships back in 2005 and 2006. After spending two seasons with them, he moved to Aston Martin this season and has been on the podium five times in six races already, reflecting his achieving driving style.

F1 pundit feels it is hard for Fernando Alonso to battle with Red Bull for a win in Spain

F1 will soon head down to Spain for the Spanish Grand Prix. This will be the first time in almost a decade that Fernando Alonso will race his home GP with a car that is so competitive. With newer upgrades, fans are expecting a victory for the Spaniard, however, Montoya doesn't see one coming.

"It is a Red Bull track, a hundred percent Red Bull track. I mean it's a fast track. Remember, probably the highlight of the track and his slow-speed corners and the last sector that got rid of those flowers corners and it's two ones probably qualifying both of them we're gonna be wide open."

It is quite apparent that the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is perfect for Red Bull's aerodynamics. Even though Aston Martin might be working on upgrades, and hyping up Fernando Alonso, a victory might still be far since Red Bull might be doing the same.

Poll : 0 votes