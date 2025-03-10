"You're not portraying me as a villain this year?": Red Bull boss Christian Horner takes a cheeky dig at the Drive to Survive crew

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner took a sly dig at the Netflix crew during the filming of the "Drive to Survive" series. He sarcastically asked the producers if they had planned to portray him as a villain in season seven of the famous documentary series.

The 'Drive to Survive' documentary series based on F1 has boomed the growth of the sport globally since it debuted in 2019. After record viewership, the series was renewed by the Netflix streaming platform for season seven. It contains behind-the-scenes of the 2024 F1 season.

The series was released on March 7, featuring 10 episodes. The first episode, titled "Business as Usual", uncovers Red Bull team boss Horner's scandal, where he was accused of inappropriate misconduct by a female team employee. Meanwhile, during the filming of the series, he took a humorous dig at the Netflix crew. He asked one of the producers:

"You're not portraying me as the villain this year?" [00:05]

"When's that ever happened?" she replied.

Christian Horner hit back:

"Seasons one to six."

Horner had a significant screen space throughout the series. The first episode began with him and his wife, Geri Halliwell, talking about Red Bull's dominance from the 2023 season.

Moreover, later in the episode, Horner's case around misconduct charges was covered thoroughly. However, it left the fans on the internet divided. While some opined that Netflix tried to whitewash Horner's image, a few sided with the team boss, saying the crew only used facts.

Meanwhile, Horner and his team, Red Bull, are preparing for the 2025 season with disappointment about the 2024 season outcome behind their backs. Last year, Red Bull lost its dominance to McLaren which beat it to the constructors' championship title.

Christian Horner talks in detail about his misconduct case in the Netflix series

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner (Image Source: Getty)

Season seven has covered many major storylines from the 2024 F1 season, including Christian Horner's misconduct season. Netflix's crew took the Red Bull team principal's point of view on the whole incident and urged him to share his side of the story.

In episode one, Horner said:

"The higher you rise, the sharper the knives. I’d reached the top of my game and never thought in a million years I’d have a challenge like this in my career. It was obviously premeditated to cause me the maximum amount of distraction, the maximum amount of aggravation. It was obvious that the end goal was for me to leave Red Bull."

Horner was acquitted of the inappropriate misconduct allegations twice by an internal investigation committee set up by Red Bull Racing.

