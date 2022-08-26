"You’re such an unserious team; Incredibly disrespectful"- Fans blame McLaren for Daniel Ricciardo's shock exit at end of season

Daniel Ricciardo's exit from McClaren at the end of the season hasn't gone down well with fans.

McLaren announced on Wednesday that Ricciardo will not be a part of the team next season. The Australian has had an up-and-down stint with McLaren. He has struggled to fully come to terms with the car, while his teammate Lando Norris has outperformed him.

Nevertheless, fans are far from enthused with McLaren, questioning their seriousness for parting ways with Ricciardo.

Here are some of the reactions from fans on Twitter:

"I wish Daniel never said this. never. McLaren, you’re such an unserious team."

"He was committed to them. Clearly McLaren weren't to him"

"He was committed to them. Clearly McLaren weren't to him"

"This team is so incredibly disrespectful to the only driver in a decade to win a race for them. I wish you nothing but misery with your rookie and the crybaby"

"This team is so incredibly disrespectful to the only driver in a decade to win a race for them. I wish you nothing but misery with your rookie and the crybaby"

"WTF? REALLY? The truth is that you disappoint as a team, I hope you never win anything again, I feel sorry for Lando! Daniel doesn't derserve this."

"WTF? REALLY? The truth is that you disappoint as a team, I hope you never win anything again, I feel sorry for Lando! Daniel doesn't derserve this."

"Dropping this to here because my man has to be appreciated more"

"We'll always have this moment. Thank you, Daniel! Let's make Austin extra special this year!"

TheAmazingUmlaut @umlaut_the

"We'll always have this moment. Thank you, Daniel! Let's make Austin extra special this year!"

"Because he wasn't good enough. I don't know why so many of you think he just deserves the seat. McLaren's biggest mistake was apparently not having performance clauses in his contract. The only reason they would have done that is because they had faith in him. He didn't deliver."

Haggis McMutton 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇯🇵🇨🇦 @CraigJapan @IsonCallum @_BigSexy

"Because he wasn't good enough. I don't know why so many of you think he just deserves the seat. McLaren's biggest mistake was apparently not having performance clauses in his contract. The only reason they would have done that is because they had faith in him. He didn't deliver."

"I haven't lost confidence in myself" - Daniel Ricciardo

Despite his underwhelming stint with McLaren, Ricciardo is confident in his abilities as he expressed his wish to continue competitively in F1 .

"I still love the sport, and I think through all of this – I guess call it adversity – I haven't lost that confidence in myself," said Ricciardo. "For sure, we've had some tough weekends, and you can't help but show emotion sometimes, but I still love it, and I still want to do it competitively."

However, he added that he wouldn't want to merely make up the numbers and would like to be in the sport for a 'purpose'. Sounding coy about his future plans, Ricciardo said:

"I want to do it in the right place. I never said I want to just be a driver to make up the numbers. You know, if I'm here, I want to be here for a purpose. So, I don't know what that means yet for the future. But of course, if it's the right opportunity, then this is where I want to be."

It remains to be seen how the Australian fares in the final nine races of the season with McLaren, starting with the Belgian GP this weekend. With 19 points, he's 12th in the standings, well behind his seventh-placed teammate Lando Norris (76).

