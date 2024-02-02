"You see the red Ferrari and think, I want to race for them" - Lewis Hamilton’s move to the Prancing Horse decoded by Jenson Button

Lewis Hamilton had the world of Formula 1 reeling in shock when he announced that he would be parting ways with Mercedes. After a relationship that lasted 11 years, Lewis Hamilton has now signed a multi-year contract to join Scuderia Ferrari from the 2025 season onwards.

Needless to say, the news came as a shock not only to fans but to other drivers as well. However, it has been Hamilton's dream to race in a Ferrari, and he felt that this was the right time to do so.

Hamilton's former McLaren teammate Jenson Button spoke about the dream to drive for the Prancing Horse. Speaking via Sky Sports, Button explained:

"I think all of us, you know, we were all little kids one day a long time ago, and you see the red Ferrari and you think 'I want to race for that team'. So yes it's a big deal. I didn't get the chance to race for Ferrari. It was very very close; contract almost in hands. But yeah I think this is a special one for him."

Button also said that he was looking forward to the battles between Leclerc and Hamilton at Ferrari.

"I think Lewis is in a place where he has a lot of confidence at the moment in himself and if he can carry that over to Ferrari, then we're looking forward to a great fight between him and Charles," he added.

Lewis Hamilton explains departure from Mercedes, calls it 'one of the hardest decisions ever'

Hamilton and the Silver Arrows achieved incredible things during their time together. The Brit recorded 82 wins and six world titles with the German team. Hamilton's decision to walk away was self-admittedly a hard one.

Speaking about his decision to part ways with Mercedes, the 39-year-old said (via ESPN):

"I have had an amazing 11 years with this team and I'm so proud of what we have achieved together. Mercedes has been part of my life since I was 13 years old. It's a place where I have grown up, so making the decision to leave was one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make. But the time is right for me to take this step and I'm excited to be taking on a new challenge."

Following Lewis Hamilton's multi-year contract with Ferrari, Carlos Sainz will be departing from the team. Sainz will reportedly be heading Audi's incoming F1 project in 2026, but he might also be a candidate to fill the empty Mercedes seat.