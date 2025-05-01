"You have to send whoever approved it to a mental hospital": Ferrari icon lambasts team's special livery for F1 Miami GP

Former F1 driver and Ferrari icon, Jean Alesi, gave a hilarious description of the Italian team's special livery for the 2025 Miami Grand Prix. The Prancing Horses have once again rolled a special livery ahead of the race in Florida, similar to last year, when they had announced the commencement of their tie-up with HP.

Ad

In 2025, the most successful F1 team in history are celebrating one year of the partnership after the tech giant became its title sponsor. To celebrate the feat, Ferrari have unveiled a special livery which features blue and white colors along with the iconic red.

The blue and white, which are the colors of HP, could be seen on the engine cover, which was white in the first five rounds of 2025, and on the front and rear wings.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

However, the design and the color scheme did not sit well with many fans of the team, including one of its former drivers, Jean Alesi. The Frenchman, who raced for Ferrari in the 90s, wrote in the comments section to the post:

"If you're Ferrari and you use blue and white, you have to send whoever approved it to a mental hospital."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Italian team have done well at the Miami International Autodrome in the past, and havd claimed three podiums in as many races, including a double podium finish in the 2022 edition.

Ferrari team principal previews the 2025 Miami GP

Ferrari team principal, Frederic Vasseur, stated that he and the team were ready to get back on track in Miami. The Prancing Horses secured their first podium of the 2025 season in Jeddah, courtesy of Charles Leclerc.

Ad

As per PitPass, the Frenchman previewed the race in Florida and said:

"After several days spent in Maranello analysing the data acquired during the first triple-header of the season, we are ready to get back on track in Miami. In many ways, it's a unique race for and over this weekend in Florida, we will also be celebrating the first anniversary of our partnership with title sponsor, HP.

Ad

"It's the second Sprint weekend of the season, and we have prepared thoroughly for it in the factory to deal with only having one hour of free practice before heading straight into qualifying for Saturday's Sprint race."

Vasseur further added:

"This means that the work on the simulator and in preparatory briefings is even more important than usual. We want to continue improving the performance of the SF-25, encouraged by the good progress seen in the Bahrain and Jeddah races."

Ferrari are currently P4 in the Constructors' Championship with 78 points to their name, in the first five rounds of the 2025 season. In the last Sprint weekend in China, they were able to dominate the Sprint segment of the weekend courtesy of Lewis Hamilton.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Devang Chauhan Devang is a Formula 1 and NASCAR journalist at Sportskeeda with 3500+ articles and over 5 million reads under his belt. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has a total experience of 3.5 years.



To keep up with the sport’s developments, Devang watches every single session and comes up with unique angles for the stories, from the readers’ perspective, using his expertise in the field. He strives to report accurate, ethical and relevant data by reading information from verified sources in the field, ones that are also trusted by industry experts.



Currently, his favorite drivers on the grid are Charles Leclerc and Daniel Ricciardo; he is particularly impressed by how the two drivers rarely lose their cool and approach everything with a smile on their faces. He classifies himself as a ‘Tifosi’ and is a Charles Leclerc fan.



Devang is a sports buff and when he is away from his keyboard, he watches other sports like cricket, tennis, badminton, and football, to name a few. Know More