Lando Norris believes he would beat Lewis Hamilton if they were ever paired up. The young Briton added that while beating Hamilton would certainly be a Herculean task, a driver has to believe he can do it if he wants to succeed in the sport.

A Norris-Hamilton pairing seems increasingly unlikely, with the Silver Arrows having gone with former Williams driver George Russell.

Further, with Lando Norris having recently extended his deal with McLaren, it is highly unlikely that we will see the two drivers join forces any time soon. The McLaren driver, however, reckons he could beat the seven-time world champion in equal machinery.

In a social media video for British GQ, Norris spoke about his chances against Hamilton:

“There’s a tough question. I’ve got to say yes. By no means would it be easy. Lewis is one of the greatest ever, but if you want to do well, you’ve got to believe you’re better than the rest.”

The 22-year old has battled with Hamilton on track before, most notably in Austria in 2021, where the latter called Norris a great driver. The Mercedes driver was heard on the radio saying:

“Such a great driver, Lando”

Mercedes benefited from Lewis Hamilton's leadership during tough 2022 season

Mercedes Technical Director Mike Elliot claims that despite having a more or less midfield car, Lewis Hamilton has been an asset to the team. The Briton has worked with the same spirit as he did when he was fighting for championship titles. He led the team with a championship-winning mindset, despite their poor showing in 2022.

According to Racingnews365, speaking about Lewis Hamilton's efforts with the team, Elliot said:

"For Lewis, seven-time world champion, to not have been in that position, to be winning races every weekend and fighting for championships has been hard. I think Lewis pushes the team. I think he does a really good job of giving us feedback. He works really hard. His work ethic has not changed at all this year."

The seven-time world champion has also said that he isn't planning on leaving the Brackley-based outfit any time soon. He believes he still has much to offer to the team - both on and off track. Fans of the Silver Arrows are hoping for a return to grace for the German team that has dominated the turbo-hybrid era.

Heading to the US next, Lewis Hamilton will aim to improve his standing in the driver's championship, currently sitting in P6.

