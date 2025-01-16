"You've got a long old future ahead of you": When Lewis Hamilton consoled Charles Leclerc after he lost a win due to car issues

Former Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton previously consoled Charles Leclerc after the latter lost the 2019 Bahrain Grand Prix due to power unit issues. The Monegasque driver earned himself a well-deserved promotion to the Italian team after impressing everyone with his results in the Sauber in 2018, which was his rookie year.

Leclerc dominated the field in qualifying at the Sakhir International Circuit, taking the pole position from his then-teammate Sebastian Vettel by almost three-tenths. After controlling the race from the front, the Monegasque's progress was hampered by an engine issue in the latter half of the race, which meant that he lost his race lead to Hamilton and later got passed by Bottas.

In the cooldown room after the race, Lewis Hamilton was complimentary of Charles Leclerc and gave him some positive affirmation, saying:

"You drove great this weekend, man. You really drove fantastic, man. You've got a long old future ahead of you. I know it sucks in this moment but you've got a long way to go."

The duo are set to become teammates in the 2025 season, with Hamilton making a shock move to Ferrari, ending his 12-year tenure with Mercedes. He finished seventh in his last season for the British team, winning two races at the British Grand Prix and the Belgian Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc gives his on Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari

Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc stated that he believed that it would be "interesting" to hear Lewis Hamilton's feedback from the upcoming season given that the latter would bring a wealth of experience to the Italian team.

Speaking with RacingNews365, the 27-year-old said:

“With how much success Lewis has had, it’s going to be incredibly interesting to hear him and see how he used to work with other very successful teams. Whether he was with Mercedes and McLaren before, he won championships with both."

While reflecting on his own chances against statically the most successful F1 driver in history, the eight-time F1 race winner said:

“However, I also want to be part of that story and add my bit to it, having the dream in my mind of being a Formula 1 World Champion, so it’s going to be super interesting.

“I’ve always said that I’m super excited because, on the one hand, I’m going to learn from one of the best, and on the other, it’s also a great opportunity for me to be able to show what I can do against such an incredible driver," Leclerc added.

Lewis Hamilton has signed a multi-year deal with Ferrari that would see him race alongside Charles Leclerc for at least until the end of the 2026 season. The Monegasque will be entering the new season at the back of an impressive 2024, winning three races.

