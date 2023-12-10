Reigning F1 champion Max Verstappen is dating Kelly Piquet, daughter of three-time F1 champion Nelson Piquet. The celebrity couple made their relationship public three years ago, but there is no news of wedding bells ringing any time soon.

Three years into the relationship, Verstappen recently said he is "very happy" with Piquet and has set no timeline for his wedding. The Dutchman wants the relationship to be spontaneous and will propose to his lady on the right day.

In a recent interview with German publication Blick, the 26-year-old Red Bull driver was asked about his wedding plans, to which he replied:

"Get married? Me? Now you've publicly pressurised me to say a date! (Laughs) I don't know, time will tell. At the moment I'm very, very happy with Kelly, but personally I don't have a timetable for when I'll get down on one knee in front of her. It's all supposed to happen spontaneously."

When asked if he would be married before retiring from F1, Verstappen reiterated his stance on the matter saying:

"Like I said, I don't know. The right day will come when we feel like we can put our relationship on paper."

F1 Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi

Kelly Piquet and Max Verstappen are nine years apart but have plenty in common. Both Verstappen and Piquet grew up surrounded by the racing world, as their fathers raced in F1.

The 26-year-old also attributed his success to his happy home life in Monte Carlo, where he cherishes spending time with his girlfriend and her daughter Penelope Kvyat.

"Very important. The family must be a haven of calm so that stressful moments can be forgotten. And Kelly already knows the problems from her father's career. I just love having a big family with lots of animals."

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet recently attended the FIA Prize Giving ceremony, where the Red Bull driver received his third championship trophy.

Max Verstappen admits he would be a "no-bullsh*t boss" as a team principal

F1 fans have long known that Max Verstappen is a no-nonsense driver as he expects the best from his team to deliver the best result possible.

When Verstappen was asked how he would lead an F1 team, the 26-year-old admitted he would be purely performance-oriented and a 'no-bullsh*t' boss. He said:

"Yes. I would be a no-bullsh*t boss for sure. Maybe a bit old-fashioned because it's all related to performance and not how connected you are to social networks. I just want to win because that stops all the talk around it. And that is the most important thing for me."

Verstappen recalled former AlphaTauri team principal Franz Tost as a purely performance-oriented person, who was not distracted by the 'show'.