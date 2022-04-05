"You don't waste any time talking with him" - Pierre Gasly reveals his relationship with Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko

Pierre Gasly is on the cusp of a big career move in F1. He's stayed at Alpha Tauri for two and a half years now and has more than proven himself. However, with Red Bull's reluctance to promote him, he's forced to slog it out in the midfield.

Speaking to racingnews365.com, Gasly reflected on this relationship with Helmut Marko, the man responsible for his future as a Red Bull driver. Gasly talked about how he preferred the straightforward nature of the man and how Marko is very transparent with everything.

"I get on well with him. He's a very straightforward person, which is good because there is no filter. It doesn't mean I always agree with what he says, but what I really appreciate and respect is that he always says his opinion and what he thinks. You don't waste any time talking with him, because you know exactly where you're going, and I really appreciate that."

LC @LappedCars



"If this contract expires (2023) and we can't offer him any chance of promotion, we will most likely lose him. We don't want that." 🗣️| Helmut Marko does not rule out a return to Red Bull for Pierre Gasly:"If this contract expires (2023) and we can't offer him any chance of promotion, we will most likely lose him. We don't want that." #F1 🗣️| Helmut Marko does not rule out a return to Red Bull for Pierre Gasly:"If this contract expires (2023) and we can't offer him any chance of promotion, we will most likely lose him. We don't want that." #F1

In all likelihood, it will come down to Helmut Marko yet again when it comes to deciding the future of Pierre Gasly. While it does appear that the seat at Alpha Tauri will always be available for the French driver, the seat at Red Bull racing is what will be a bone of contention this season.

Pierre Gasly: Franz Tost and I have a great connection

PIERRE GASLY 🇫🇷 @PierreGASLY

I’m lost for words, still struggling to realise, its just amazing!!

Everything was perfect, just missed the tifosis down under the podium. @alphatauri we have done it!! Thanks everyone for all the messages & support!! Today is a day I’ll remember. P1!! My first victory in F1!!I’m lost for words, still struggling to realise, its just amazing!!Everything was perfect, just missed the tifosis down under the podium. @alphatauri we have done it!! Thanks everyone for all the messages & support!! Today is a day I’ll remember. P1!! My first victory in F1!!🏆I’m lost for words, still struggling to realise, its just amazing!! Everything was perfect, just missed the tifosis down under the podium. @alphatauri we have done it!! Thanks everyone for all the messages & support!! Today is a day I’ll remember. https://t.co/3eILYSMsIu

Speaking of Alpha Tauri, Gasly has been able to mount a comeback in his career after what was a rather disappointing stint at Red Bull. The French driver was dropped from the senior team in 2019 after just half a season and replaced with Alex Albon. Since then, Pierre Gasly has consistently picked up podiums and even a race win in that car.

The French driver also touched on his relationship with Franz Tost, the Alpha Tauri boss. He talked about how it had evolved since they'd met in 2017.

"It has evolved a lot from when I started. I remember at Christmas in 2017, after my first five races [in F1], having a meeting with him in his office in Faenza, basically [for him] to tell me that I could not enjoy the off-season, that I had to be 24/7 thinking about F1!"

"It was very, very deep conversation with him and I could see that he's very dedicated and committed, which I like. After [that] we discovered and learned a bit more about each other, how I work, the freedom that I need - because I need my space, I need to be myself - and what he needs, what he requires.

"At the end of the day, we both have the same target. We both want to be right at the front and push every single member of the team forward. I think now we have a good vision and connection and I really enjoy working with him."

Pierre Gasly's future will be one of the talking points this season. With Sergio Perez having a strong start to the season and even scoring pole position at Jeddah, it will be interesting to see what the 2023 F1 season holds for the Alpha Tauri driver.

Edited by Arnav