"You wonder where his head's at, at the moment" - Why Lando Norris is in a weird place this season according to F1 pundit

Nate Saunders of the ESPN F1 Unlapped podcast shared a moment he had with Lando Norris recently, after the Canadian Grand Prix. Stating the situation that the Briton had faced during the race - a 5-second time penalty - Norris had told him that it was the most enjoyable race he had this season.

This statement, apparently, put Saunders into thinking about the time the driver is facing in Formula 1. Being one of the most competitive drivers, he is having to drive the McLaren which is hardly competitive to finish in points. Yet, he has been with the team since his debut. Speaking on the podcast, Saunders said:

"This is Lando Norris we're talking about, you know. Mega talent on the grid and I think he had a great move on (Oscar) Piastri, which he did point out. There were some nice overtakes, but just so strange, you know, he's struggling to enjoy the situation.

"He's obviously racing in Formula One. He enjoys that part of it but you wonder where his head's at, at the moment."

Lando Norris, who had a P9 finish at the end of the Canadian Grand Prix after battling with Esteban Ocon for P8, was moved further down after serving a 5-second penalty. This penalty was given to him for slowing excessively down during the safety car. He was pushed down to P13.

Saunders believes Lando Norris' patience with McLaren might be wearing off

Lando Norris during F1 Grand Prix of Canada

As mentioned, Lando Norris has been with McLaren ever since his debut in the 2019 season of Formula 1. It can be said that the car has been struggling ever since. The closest he has got to winning has been second place, and there still seems to be no chance of him winning.

Saunders, analysing Norris' way of answering questions recently, feels that his patience with the team might be wearing off. He mentioned that his answers to questions have gotten different recently.

"I find it quite interesting at the moment because he can be quite short, quite blunt, and it's different to the Lando of maybe last year when he thought, okay, maybe the car's only going to be bad this year."

"You know it's just gonna be a bit patient. You wonder if that patience is wearing thin as well, so just um yeah, just a shame as well because I think Lando's just such a talented driver."

Lando Norris is joined by F1 rookie and former Formula 2 world champion Oscar Piastri. The two were expected to make up for the position that the team has lost in recent years.

Even though both drivers have talent, the car just hasn't been competitive enough to get close to winning, or even staying in the top five.

Poll : 0 votes