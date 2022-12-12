"Young drivers cannot really take risks" - Haas boss Guenther Steiner explains decision to drop Mick Schumacher for Nico Hulkenberg

After Mick Schumacher's sacking, the German had asserted that young drivers don't get enough time to prove themselves in F1. His former team Haas F1's boss Guenther Steiner has now agreed to his claim.

Steiner interacted with the media shortly after the decision to drop Schumacher was announced, where he said:

"I think he's right. In racing, two years is a pretty good time, but there is nothing before he jumped straight from Formula 2 to Formula 1 because there is no testing. As you can see, we've now got two drivers with experience because young drivers cannot really take risks [and we can't evaluate] them, like McLaren is doing with [Oscar] Piastri. But in the end, nobody knows how good he will be in an F1 car. He was very good in F3 and F2, but it is still a big step to perform."

He added:

"I wouldn't say it is a problem, but it is one of these things, how much do you want to risk? But that does mean, it's still a big step to perform. So obviously, I think it is a little bit of a, I wouldn't say a problem, is one of these things, how much risk you want to take with the car?"

Guenther Steiner replaced Mick Schumacher for the 2023 Formula 1 season as he went with a more experienced driver lineup for his team. The Italian has appointed Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen as his team's drivers.

Hulkenberg, the veteran German, is set to take Schumacher's seat at Haas, as team boss Steiner believes he offers greater experience in the midfield and in developing a car. Schumacher might be looking at a spell on the sidelines, thanks to Haas' late call, as a reserve driver's role with Mercedes seems to be his only option for getting any F1 action in the 2023 season.

Mick Schumacher might emulate his father to join Mercedes

Mick Schumacher, son of the legendary Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher, is looking for suitors for the 2023 F1 season. At the moment, Mercedes looks like the most likely destination for the young talent.

During the senior Schumacher's brief return following his retirement in 2006, he took to the circuits with the Brackley-based outfit in a stint that lasted from 2010 to 2012. Schumacher Jr. seems keen on emulating his father's move, however, his only hope for a return seems to be as a stand-in driver for Mercedes, as the grid for the 2023 season is packed. If that does happen, he will be taking over Nyck de Vries's responsibilities.

While news of the young driver's partnership with the Silver Arrows has not yet been confirmed, multiple sources indicate the deal is done. Mick Schumacher's responsibilities will include rigorous simulation testing for the German team, making him a valuable member in times to come.

