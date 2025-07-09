Yuki Tsunoda breaks silence after Red Bull fires Christian Horner after 20 years with the team

Yuki Tsunoda has reacted following Red Bull Racing’s sacking of Christian Horner from the team. The 25-year-old took to his social media to share his thoughts on the unexpected event.

The Japanese driver, who was promoted to the Red Bull outfit earlier in the season ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix, expressed his appreciation for the outgoing team boss. Sharing a picture on his X account, Tsunoda accompanied it with the caption:

“Thank you Christian for all the support you’ve given me this year. It’s been amazing to see what you’ve built at @redbullracing and thank you for making me part of that. I’ve learned a lot and am grateful for everything.”

Christian Horner played a pivotal role in Yuki Tsunoda’s entry into Formula 1 and was instrumental in overseeing his promotion to the Red Bull Racing outfit earlier this season.

The 51-year-old, who was in his 21st season with the Red Bull team, was relieved of his duties days after the conclusion of the British Grand Prix. The British motorsports executive’s sacking also comes amid the noticeable dip in form the team has suffered, particularly since the second half of the 2024 campaign.

Red Bull Racing has since announced Racing Bulls team principal Laurent Mekies as Horner’s replacement within the team.

How Max Verstappen reacted to Christian Horner’s departure

Like Yuki Tsunoda, teammate Max Verstappen also reacted to the sacking of Christian Horner. The 27-year-old took to social media to detail his appreciation for the former team principal.

Verstappen, who under the Red Bull Racing team led by Horner achieved all four of his Drivers’ championships, took to his X account to pen a heartfelt message for the outgoing team boss. Sharing a post of the two of them together, the Dutch driver accompanied it with the caption:

“From my first race win, to four world championships, we have shared incredible successes. Winning memorable races and breaking countless records. Thank you for everything, Christian!”

Christian Horner’s relationship with Max Verstappen has largely defined an era in the history of Red Bull Racing and Formula 1 in general. Horner was in charge of the Red Bull team when Verstappen made history as the youngest race winner in F1 with sister team Toro Rosso.

The British motorsports chief was also instrumental in the bold decision to replace then-driver Daniil Kvyat with Verstappen at Red Bull Racing ahead of the 2016 Spanish Grand Prix — a move that would pay off with a victory on his debut. The partnership between the pair yielded a total of 65 Grand Prix victories, 44 pole positions and four Drivers’ championships.

However, the later stages of their partnership were reported to be largely strained, with several reports detailing a fallout between Verstappen’s camp and that of Christian Horner prior to his dismissal from the Milton Keynes outfit.

