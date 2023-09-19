Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo set to drive for AlphaTauri next season as F1 doors close for Mick Schumacher: Reports

Mick Schumacher's options to return to F1 are almost nonexistent, as there are strong chances for Yuki Tsunoda and Daniel Ricciardo to lock seats at AlphaTauri. It is being reported that Yuki's contract extension could be announced at his home race, the 2023 F1 Japanese GP. Ricciardo would also return to the grid after recovering from his injury and starting to perform.

Apart from AlphaTauri, other potential race seats on other teams have been filled as well. There is a strong chance that Mick Schumacher could leave the sport for good and find opportunities in other motorsport disciplines.

The son of the legendary Michael Schumacher had a poor two years in the sport before he was forced out of it. He drove for Haas for two years and was hardly able to score points, partially due to his lack of experience and the Haas car being extremely slow.

After the 2022 F1 season, he parted ways with Haas but did not get any other race seats. Hence, he had to leave the F1 grid, but he still kept one foot in the sport by working with Mercedes as a simulator driver.

Even after a year, Schumacher is unable to find any team where he could get a seat in 2024. Both AlphaTauri seats are about to be occupied. Williams is still committed to giving Logan Sargeant another year's worth of chances, while Alfa Romeo has already signed Zhou Guanyu for another year. Schumacher's former team Haas, meanwhile, has extended the contracts of both Kevin Magnussen and Nico Hulkenberg.

Hence, young Mick Schumacher will need to turn his attention elsewhere if he wants to get back behind the wheel.

Mick Schumacher could join Alpine at WEC from 2024

There have been several reports of how Mick Schumacher has been approached by Alpine's WEC team. They have been in the Endurance Championship for quite some time now and have competed in the LMP2 and LMDh hypercar categories.

Of course, it is a great opportunity for him, as the team is experienced and established enough for a youngster like Schumacher to shine. According to a few German media outlets, Alpine's head of motorsports Bruno Famin has contacted Sabine Kehm, who is young Schumacher's manager, to ask for the driver's availability to test a few prototypes.

It is safe to say that Schumacher will have an even tougher time returning to F1 after he leaves the sport at this stage of his career.