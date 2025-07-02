Yuki Tsunoda finds support in unlikely Red Bull figure

Yuki Tsunoda’s difficult run of form at Red Bull Racing continued with his outing at the Austrian Grand Prix, where the Japanese driver finished plum last at the Styrian event. However, in an unexpected twist, Tsunoda appears to have found support within the Milton Keynes outfit in Helmut Marko.

The 25-year-old, who was brought in to replace Liam Lawson just two races into the 2025 campaign, has largely failed to impress since his switch from the Racing Bulls team. What was once seen as a major career opportunity has quickly turned into a nightmare spell for Tsunoda.

Particularly, the 2018 Japanese F4 champion has now gone four races without scoring any points. At the recent Austrian Grand Prix, Tsunoda qualified in 18th place and ended the race in last after receiving a penalty following a collision with Franco Colapinto.

However, amid his underwhelming run of form, Helmut Marko has offered support to the driver. Sharing his thoughts via Sky Sports Germany, the 82-year-old admitted Tsunoda appears to be lacking confidence and rather than considering replacing him, the team would work towards backing him in the car.

“Yuki lacks confidence. We have to think about how to stabilise him so he can deliver the performance he partially showed in Free Practice throughout the weekend.”

The words of the Red Bull Head of Driver Development Programme stand in sharp contrast to his ruthless reputation for replacing underperforming drivers. In recent times, Marko has shuffled a flurry of drivers around the Red Bull team, including more recently, Sergio Perez and Lawson. The Red Bull chief, however, has opted to show support for the Japanese driver rather than consider a mid-season driver swap.

How Yuki Tsunoda reacted after his Austrian Grand Prix race

Yuki Tsunoda cut a dejected figure following his outing at the Austrian Grand Prix. The Red Bull driver who struggled to make up positions up the grid, witnessed his team’s home race compromised when he received a penalty following a collision incident.

The 25-year-old, who was hoping for a much-improved outing at the Styrian mountain race, failed to match the expectations set for him ahead of the event. The Japanese driver, however, shared his thoughts following the conclusion of his race. Speaking via Formula 1's official website, Yuki Tsunoda stated:

“…It has been a poor day, and I am not sure what I am doing wrong right now. It is hard to find the reason behind why I can’t get it right in this car. The one-lap pace is getting better, but in terms of long-run pace, the tyres feel like they are degrading lap by lap — and very quickly. It feels like the track is chewing the tyres, and it is really difficult to figure out why currently.”

Yuki Tsunoda’s struggles with the Red Bull team continue to mirror those of previous drivers who partnered Max Verstappen in the Red Bull car. The 25-year-old will now shift his focus towards a much-improved outing at the upcoming British Grand Prix — a race track that has historically proven to be a happy hunting ground for the Milton Keynes-based team.

