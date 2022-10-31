"What the f*ck is he doing; You don't deserve a seat"- Yuki Tsunoda and others react to his collision with Daniel Ricciardo at 2022 F1 Mexican GP

Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda came in contact on the 52nd lap of the 2022 F1 Mexican Grand Prix. As Ricciardo and Tsunoda continued to battle to gain a place, the duo came too close on Turn 6. Ricciardo left Tsunoda with almost no space and his front left got on the Japanese driver's left rear. This saw him go off the corner as he ranted on the radio about the move from him, saying:

"What the **** was he doing?"

Yuki Tsunoda's contact with Daniel Ricciardo resulted in a broken front wing and a damaged sidepod on the right rear. Although he soon pitted to change the wing, the sidepod hit was damaging enough for AlphaTauri to retire the driver.

This was the only retirement in the race alongside Fernando Alonso, who retired due to an engine failure a few laps later. The move was unexpected from the Australian as spectators roared out about the same.

Gunaditya Tripathi @Guni1202 RICCIARDO WHAT WAS THAT?????

After stewards investigated the incident, they handed Ricciardo a 10-second time penalty for the dangerous move. The penalty, however, wasn't enough to keep him behind as he drove a blazing race to finish P7, as well as Driver of the Day.

Fans agitated with Daniel Ricciardo after his illegal maneuver

After Yuki Tsunoda's race was destroyed by Daniel Ricciardo, fans roared out on Twitter about his driving. Many have been even more aggressive than Tsunoda was after his initial contact. Here are some of the best reactions:

"get ricciardo out of f1 man."

oscar @oscarrb_ get ricciardo out of f1 man

"Ricciardo you dodon'teserve a seat YOU SICK AND TWISTED INDIVIDUAL"

haz @f1ewis ricciardo you dont deserve a seat YOU SICK AND TWISTED INDIVIDUAL

"Ricciardo pushed, but Tsunoda didn't give him much space."

José Inácio Pilar @inacioF1 Ricciardo forçou, mas Tsunoda não deu lá muito espaço.

"Ricciardo knows he doesn't have a seat next year so he just decided to send it regardless of consequences #MexicoGP."

SHAKE @TheRyanShake Ricciardo knows he doesn't have a seat next year so he just decided to send it regardless of consequences #MexicoGP.

"That’s poor racing from Daniel Ricciardo."

Karl Hungus @kiwimusiclover That's poor racing from Daniel Ricciardo

"Ricciardo is such a scrub."

D🔱 @DZKurtisss Ricciardo is such a scrub

Ricciardo will be out of McLaren post this season as Oscar Piastri is all set to replace him. As of now, speculations say that he will be out from the sport for the 2023 season and return with a stronger team in the 2024 season.

