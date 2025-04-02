Yuki Tsunoda reveals stunning Horner claim - “If I’m able to be in front of Max, he wouldn’t ask me to swap and make Max win”

Yuki Tsunoda has revealed that Red Bull team principal Christian Horner wants him to race as close as Max Verstappen this year. He claimed that if he ended up ahead of the four-time world champion in some situation, the team would not swap him to favor the Dutchman.

Tsunoda is gearing up for a career-changing season as he debuts for Red Bull at the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix. Liam Lawson's downfall in the first two races of the 2025 season has opened up an opportunity for Yuki to race for the Bulls after spending four years with the sister team, VCARB.

Though, the Japanese driver might feel the pressure of being a four-time world champion's teammate. Verstappen's teammates haven't survived long in the second seat for the longest time.

However, Yuki Tsunoda is apparently being given free will to race against Max Verstappen. Talking to BBC Radio, he said:

"Christian Horner wants me to be as close to Max as possible. He promised me in some situations that if I'm able to be in front of Max, he wouldn't necessarily ask me to swap and make Max win."

Tsunoda's comments suggested that he won't be following any team orders, as Red Bull perhaps wants to test his full potential. As for Verstappen, he is yet to win a race this year and is seated at second position in the championship standings with 36 points.

Yuki, meanwhile, delivered notable performances in qualifying sessions in Australia and China, finishing P5 and P9, respectively. If not for the strategy mishaps from VCARB, he could have scored points as well.

Regardless, unlike Liam Lawson, Tsunoda will reportedly have the full season to prove himself worthy of the Red Bull seat, as claimed by the team's senior advisor Helmut Marko.

Max Verstappen reportedly opposed Liam Lawson's sacking

Liam Lawson [L] with Max Verstappen [R] F1 Grand Prix Of China - Source: Getty

Red Bull Racing made a controversial move to fire Liam Lawson two races into the 2025 season. In Australia and China, the New Zealander failed to grab points and had frustrating exits in Q1 of the qualifying sessions.

However, Max Verstappen was apparently against the sacking of Lawson. Red Bull motorsport advisor Helmut Marko claimed that the four-time world champion backed Lawson for more time to prove himself.

Talking to Formel1.de, Marko said, via Racingnews365:

"That conclusion [to give Lawson more time] is correct; he [Max Verstappen] has expressed that. But we explained to Max that in order to win the championship, we have to do everything we can to get two cars in the top 10."

Red Bull is not the fastest team on the grid this year, as McLaren appears to have an edge in pace and overall performance. That is likely affecting Verstappen's quest to win his fifth world championship in a row.

