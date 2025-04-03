Yuki Tsunoda’s former teammate feels “bit sad” about Japanese driver's departure from Racing Bulls

While Yuki Tsunoda is delighted after getting an opportunity to drive for the Red Bull senior team, his Racing Bulls teammate Isack Hadjar feels 'a bit sad' about the former's departure. The Japanese driver will now partner with Max Verstappen to drive the #22 RB21, replacing Liam Lawson ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix this weekend.

Ad

Red Bull promoted Lawson over Tsunoda to drive alongside Verstappen before the start of the 2025 Formula 1 season. The New Zealand driver was replaced by rookie Isack Hadjar in the Racing Bulls team from Formula Two. However, Lawson's underwhelming performances in Australia and China led the Red Bull team to replace him with Tsunoda for the rest of the 2025 season.

Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson in Abu Dhabi, on December 06, 2024 - Source: Getty

Lawson now goes back to his former team and will partner with Hadjar for the rest of the 2025 season. Yuki Tsunoda's call-up has created criticisms of Red Bull team management, but his 20-year-old teammate was happy for him despite the end of their brief partnership. Speaking to onsite media at Suzuka, Isack Hadjar said:

Ad

Trending

"I am a bit sad that Yuki (Tsunoda) has left, but it will definitely be a challenge for him, and I know he was ready and waiting for this opportunity. And I think it’s really cool that it’s happening for his home race. So yeah, I wish him the best!”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Tsunoda will make his Red Bull debut in his home country at the Suzuka Circuit and recently revealed his role in the team. While the 24-year-old is expected to assist Verstappen in winning his fifth title on the trot, he will also look to make his mark with the Milton Keynes-based team.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hadjar and Tsunoda were frequently spotted together away from the track, enjoying each other's company. The latter recently returned to the Racing Bulls paddock and met with his former team in the garage, echoing Hadjar's sentiments.

Yuki Tsunoda thought he missed his 'biggest chance' of getting the Red Bull seat

Yuki Tsunoda finished the 2024 season in 12th place in the drivers' standings with 30 points, as his Racing Bulls teammate Lawson finished 21st with four points. Despite this, Lawson was picked over the Japanese driver, which forced him to believe that his long-standing shot at the Red Bull seat was gone. When asked about it, Tsunoda said to Sky Sports F1:

Ad

"I was a reserve driver for Red Bull Racing this year, 2025, and I was doing seat-fitting already before Bahrain testing. Probably 10% of myself thought in my head, what am I doing this seat-fitting for? I felt like last year's end of the season was the biggest chance, and closest I went throughout my career, and it didn't happen. So, to me, that was a little bit shocking, I would say, but it is what it is, I just carry the focus to perform well in RB."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Both Yuki Tsunoda and Liam Lawson have had similar starts to the season. Tsunoda has yet to earn points from a Grand Prix this season, finishing 12th and 16th in two races so far. He finished sixth in the F1 sprint at China, which has earned him three points as he currently stands at 13th in the standings.

Tsunoda realizes that he will face greater scrutiny at Red Bull Racing and how quickly things can change there. He will aim to turn around the season in a new car at his home race in the Japanese Grand Prix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback