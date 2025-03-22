Zak Brown reignites Red Bull feud with 'vulnerable' remark about Christian Horner

McLaren boss Zak Brown has reignited his feud with Christian Horner, as he claimed that the Brit should feel vulnerable at Red Bull. The two team principals have not looked eye to eye for the last year or so, especially with the American taking over the mantle as the leader of the Constructors' champions on the grid.

The last year or so has not been the best for Horner, both personally and professionally. On a personal level, the Red Bull boss was investigated for inappropriate conduct last season. On a professional level, Horner had to overcome battles within the team to exert his authority. There were suggestions that Max Verstappen's father, Jos Verstappen, did not want Horner leading the team.

At the same time, there were reports that Red Bull's top management, including Helmut Marko and Christian Horner, were at odds with each other. The 2024 F1 season saw an exodus of quite a few key talents from the team. Both Adrian Newey and Jonathan Wheatley left the team for new challenges.

By the end of the season, the squad was dethroned by McLaren as the Constructors' champions, and, looking at the 2025 F1 season, it is once again clear the Woking-based team has the edge.

To add to this, Christian Horner was booed during the F1-75 car launch event. Talking to media including the Mirror, McLaren boss Zak Brown said that the Red Bull man would feel vulnerable. He said:

"You have got the Red Bull GmbH managing director [Oliver Mintzlaff] sitting there. And then you have got the Verstappens who don't seem to have a great relationship [with Horner], from the outside looking in. Adrian Newey, Rob Marshall and Jonathan Wheatley have all left and if I was in that position, I would feel vulnerable."

He added:

"When I go and meet my board, I would not be feeling great because they would be going, 'Well, why did he leave? Why did he leave? And why did he leave? Oh, and by the way, you didn't seem to get a very warm welcome at the launch'. I don't know how they feel. But I would feel vulnerable."

Red Bull and McLaren boss involved in an awkward moment

Red Bull and McLaren bosses were involved in an awkward moment during the press conference in China, where the two were asked to name one thing they liked about each other. For a while, an awkward silence was followed by Zak Brown commending Christian Horner for the success accrued in the last two decades. He said:

"The results they have put up. What has it been now, 20 years? They're pretty awesome, right? And we're in the results-oriented business. They've won a lot of races, a lot of championship - pretty awesome."

Horner responded in kind as he said:

"You have to respect competitors' performances. I think McLaren obviously turned their season around last year. They did a very good job. They've built on that and they look like the car to beat this year. So credit where credit is due. I always think that it's important to have respect where respect is due."

F1 has had a lot of rivalries between the team principals in the past. How the Zak Brown and Christian Horner rivalry unfolds is going to be a very interesting chapter.

