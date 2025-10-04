Zak Brown responds to Max Verstappen's blame on Lando Norris for Singapore GP qualifying failure

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has shared his reaction to Max Verstappen blaming Lando Norris for spoiling his last flying lap during the Singapore GP qualifying. The Red Bull diver, who was hunting George Russell for pole position, encountered a slow-going Norris in Turn 16.

The McLaren driver, who was on his in-lap, was a few seconds ahead of Verstappen going into that corner. However, the Dutchman made a mistake in that corner and felt he was robbed of clean air on that lap, with Norris possibly impeding him.

Max Verstappen pulled out of his flying lap before Turn 18, and as he passed Lando Norris, who was heading into the pit lane, he showed him a sarcastic thumbs-up gesture. In the post-race interview with F1TV, after securing P2 behind pole-sitter George Russell, the four-time champion explained what caused his mistake in the final sector, saying:

"Yeah, that's what happens when there's a car in front of you just cruising two seconds in front. So that's noted, will be remembered as well."

Interviewer David Coulthard then asked him who the driver in front of him was. Verstappen, who was standing beside P3-holder and Norris' McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri during the interview, looked at him and said:

"Not Oscar."

However, McLaren boss Zak Brown clearly disagreed with the reigning F1 champion.

"I just watched the replay, and unless it was the wrong replay, I can't really see what they're talking about regarding blocking," Brown told Viaplay (as quoted by GPBlog). "So I think it was a non-issue, maybe some frustration, or a distraction when you see someone."

Lando Norris qualified in P5 behind Andrea Kimi Antonelli. McLaren wasn't as quick on the Marina Bay Street Circuit, continuing its struggles from the last race in Baku two weeks ago, albeit performing slightly better this time around.

Max Verstappen refuses to address Singapore GP qualifying incident with Lando Norris

Max Verstappen at the F1 Grand Prix Of Singapore - Qualifying - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris will be in the spotlight in the final seven races of the 2025 F1 season. The McLaren driver is second in the drivers' standings, 44 points ahead of his Red Bull rival (299 points vs 255 points).

In Singapore, a driver's qualifying position is of utmost importance, as the track does not facilitate many overtakes in the race. In the post-race FIA press conference, Verstappen emphasized that Norris could've done better to avoid the situation. When asked if he'd speak with the McLaren driver about the incident, the Dutchman replied:

"No, I think it's quite clear that it's not nice when it happens to someone. In general, we're always quite good at that, staying out of the way. Sometimes it's a bit more complicated, but I think in Q3 with only 10 cars on the track it could've been avoided.''

Max Verstappen has never won the Singapore GP, and it is the only track on the current calendar he has yet to triumph at.

