"Zero chance, Capital letters" Mercedes boss Toto Wolff's blunt response to Verstappen and Christian Horner's complaints about the 2026 F1 regulation 

Max Verstappen received disappointing news from Toto Wolff after the reigning world champion expressed unpleasant opinions over the 2026 F1 regulations.

With the sport heading towards more sustainable practices with the new regulations, Max Verstappen has not been very fond of the cars of 2026. This is based on the early simulations he has tried back at Red Bull.

Toto Wolff, however, has a dim view of any possibility of the restrictions being altered further. This is due to the amount of effort that has gone into drafting the regulations to try and attract additional manufacturers on board.

When asked if the regulations would undergo further changes, Wolff said:

“That’s not going to happen.”

He added:

“Zero chance. Capital letters. So, I don’t know why these things are coming up. We’ve developed the regulations over many years with all the auto manufacturers being involved, it was a compromise that attracted Audi to finally join the sport. For Honda to stay in there. It’s the best possible case that one could imagine for F1.”

The 2026 season is expected to bring in yet another new era for F1. There will be new power units and chassis, as well as the advent of new competitors in the power unit war and the comeback of a familiar one.

Honda will formally return to Formula 1 when they pair up with Aston Martin. Meanwhile, Audi will enter the race starting in 2026 with an agreement that will see Sauber become the Audi works team with their newly designed power unit.

Max Verstappen is concerned by “terrible” F1 2026 regulations

Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner and reigning world champion Max Verstappen have publicly expressed their concerns about F1's 2026 engine and chassis rules.

Max Verstappen claims that after internal team conversations and analysis of simulator data, he has concluded that they "look pretty terrible."

Red Bull, team principal Christian Horner is not yet sold on the new rules as he asserts that they will result in "Frankenstein" cars. At a time when the current F1 challengers' weight is viewed as a problem, Horner warns that the increase in electrical power could add 30 kilograms more.

But in Wolff's opinion, there is no chance that the regulations will undergo a significant adjustment. Therefore, Horner and Verstappen's worries are likely to go unheard.

Inferences from this situation seem to suggest that Red Bull's strong stance on the 2026 engine rules might mean their first F1 engine isn't progressing well.

However, because teams and producers have more than two years to perfect their products, it is not thought to be as dramatic as made out.

