Zhou Guanyu faces competition from F2 star for Sauber seat in 2024

Alfa Romeo F1 driver Zhou Guanyu has continued to impress in his sophomore F1 season, putting on solid performances to keep his seat at the Sauber outfit.

While the Chinese driver is confident of retaining his seat, Sauber Academy driver Theo Pourchaire is threatening his seat. Pourchaire is building an impressive F2 campaign this season, as he leads the drivers' standings with three rounds left in the season.

A report by French Media outlet AutoNews suggests that the Sauber Academy wants to promote Pourchaire into F1 if he wins an F2 title. However, Guanyu's recent solid performances have made the choice harder for the board.

Pourchaire has always been considered an F1-worthy talent, as the 19-year-old has put in stellar performances in his three-year stint in F2.

The young Frenchman was runner-up last season and is in contention for the title with one victory and eight podium visits.

Zhou Guanyu and Pourchaire shared the F2 grid back in 2021, when the Chinese driver finished third in the drivers' standings while the latter was fifth in his rookie year. Guanyu got the F1 ticket when Alfa Romeo teamed him with Valtteri Bottas.

After a decent rookie year, the 24-year-old Chinese driver has upped his game this season. His pace is consistently on par with that of his experienced teammate, Bottas, as he has scored four points compared to his teammate's tally of five.

Both Zhou Guanyu and Theo Pourchaire continue to impress in their respective Formula categories. The Sauber team finds itself with two talented drivers and one seat, with Bottas confirmed until the end of 2025.

Various reports suggest that Zhou Guanyu will continue with the team, while the French driver has to wait for his chance.

The Chinese driver brings significant backing to the team, being the first one to represent his country in the premier series.

Sauber F1 itself is in a transitional phase as the Alfa Romeo brand is set to leave at the end of the 2023 season.

The team will continue running until the Audi takeover in 2026, which could have an influence on Theo Pourchaire's future in F1.

Zhou Guanyu seeks a longer contract with Sauber F1

Alfa Romeo team representative Alessandro Alunni Bruvi wants his current lineup to continue for the next season. However, he suggests all the "elements must be in place" for that to happen.

When the contract talks begin, Zhou Guanyu is pushing for a longer contract to secure his future in Formula 1.

"I feel that the team is very happy with the work we are doing," Guanyu was quoted saying by Sportsmole.

"I want to stay as long as possible, When you arrive as a rookie, there are usually contracts for one year. But after two years I want a slightly longer contract now," he added.