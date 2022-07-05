Zhou Guanyu's crash at 2022 F1 British GP is 'something to learn' for the FIA, feels Mercedes' George Russell

George Russell feels FIA might have to analyze Zhou Guanyu’s crash in the British GP to avoid cars getting stuck between the barriers and metal fence. The Briton revealed the driver was stuck between the barrier and fence and could not extract himself.

Speaking to The Race after the British GP, the Briton said:

“Firstly I’m glad to see Zhou’s OK. An incredibly scary incident, not just for him but for everyone in the crowd as well, it’s never nice to see. It was horrible, in that position he was stuck there, nothing he could have done. We need to have a think to avoid a car being stuck in such a fine gap – the space between the barriers and the metal fence and he was just stuck in there, nowhere to go. Something to learn.”

The Briton was squeezed into the Chinese driver which sent his Alfa Romeo flying across the gravel and into the barriers. The horrific crash immediately brought out the red flags, as the driver could not be extracted due to the car being stuck between the fence and the barriers. Horrified by the crash, George Russell feels there's a lesson to be learned from the incident.

George Russell reveals he was not allowed to race because he got assistance

The Mercedes driver, who left his car to go and check on Zhou, returned to his car only to be unable to start it. He was eventually not allowed to resume the race after getting outside assistance from the marshals in a bid to retrieve the car,

Describing the issue to Sky Sports F1, George Russell said:

“I jumped out of the car to see if Zhou was okay, I saw it was red flag straight away. When I came back to the car, I couldn’t quite get it started for whatever reason. So I ran back to the team to check, I told the marshals to leave the car. And next thing when I got back, the car was on the back of the flatbed. Apparently as soon as you get assistance, you can’t restart so it’s very frustrating because the car just had the puncture. There’s no doubt we had the pace to come back to P6 today.”

With the race red-flagged, the Briton could have had his car repaired in time for the restart. The Mercedes driver expected at least a P6 had he continued in the race.

