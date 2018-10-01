Nico Rosberg's decision to become a 'Pundit' confuses Raikkonen

Raikkonen book launch takes place in Finland

Kimi Raikkonen one of the top drivers in Formula One has now taken a pop at the dedicated Formula One broadcaster, but he’s mainly got an issue with one of their guest pundits, 2016 World Champion Nico Rosberg.

During the launch event of his autobiography 'The Unknown Kimi Raikkonen', the known Kimi Raikkonen said

When he (Rosberg) explained why he is stopping I thought it was cool and I understood. Now he’s standing there with a microphone. I cannot understand why given the reasons he gave for wanting to leave.

Those reasons largely centered around wanting to spend more time with his young family and a desire to take on new challenges. When prompted, Raikkonen also expressed a desire to possibly remain in Formula One after his own retirement, but not in a highly public-facing position. He added

I’m interested in doing something like developing a car, but in the background not in public. It will not be standing with a microphone.

If the microphone isn’t hooked up to a karaoke machine, Kimi isn’t interested!

Usually understated, Kimi seems to be doing that upcoming book launch thing when your publisher advises you to say some controversial things to build a bit of publicity before the launch. At the same time, it seems Raikkonen is projecting his well-established general dislike for the media and media duties onto Rosberg at this point in time.

He’s a very insightful pundit, but some of us are left wanting for ‘Rosberg the F1 driver’, and the questions around him being able to beat Hamilton again seems like a question that will never be answered. On top of that, Rosberg retired in order to spend more time with his family, More importantly, Kimi wants you to buy his book and made a very persuasive comment that should make you pre-order it immediately. He said

It is what it is. I don’t really care if someone likes it or not

Some poor sod will be translating the book ready for its English language-launch on 18 October.