"No one wants to see Max Verstappen" - Lando Norris' hilarious interaction with a reporter after Qatar Grand Prix

McLaren driver Lando Norris had a hilarious conversation about Max Verstappen with a Dutch reporter from Ziggo TV. During the brief exchange with the reporter, the Briton jokingly asked him to interview only Fernando Alonso and not Max Verstappen!

He then suggested the Ziggo TV reporter complete his work by interviewing Alonso again, instead of Verstappen, by saying:

“Just interview Fernando. Everyone wants to see Fernando. No one wants to see Max, he was P2 so.”

Watch Lando Norris take a jibe at the Dutchman during a hilarious interaction with a Ziggo TV reporter in the video below:

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are known to sim-race together in their down time

While Lando Norris is the F1 star of the Twitch streaming platform, one of the drivers he sim-races with often is 2021 World Drivers' Championship leader Max Verstappen. With online racing series such as iRacing and F1 2021 being their favorite choice of virtual activity, the most recent competition that they teamed up for was the inaugural edition of the Virtual 24 Hours of Le Mans.

In addition to Max Verstappen, Lando Norris has also streamed live gaming sessions on Twitch with the likes of Alex Albon, George Russell and Charles Leclerc. The four of them have together been nicknamed as the "Twitch Quartet" by many in the F1 paddock.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

During the first COVID-19 pandemic lockdown of 2020, following the cancelation of the season-opening 2020 Australian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen and Lando Norris raced for the first time in the All-Star Esports battle organized by Veloce Sports. The duo have renowned for being very passionate online gaming enthusiasts and are popular for playing plenty of other well-known games too, such as FIFA, GTA , PUBG, Call of Duty: Warzone, and more.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee