"Nothing stands still": Christian Horner's honest confession about Red Bull once Max Verstappen eventually leaves

Christian Horner suggests Red Bull must be prepared for the eventuality that Max Verstappen could leave the team at some point, if not in 2026. Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, ahead of the 2025 British GP, the Red Bull team principal insisted that the Milton Keynes outfit intended to continue with the Dutch champion.

Ad

With speculation mounting around Verstappen’s potential move to Mercedes, Horner addressed the matter in the team principals’ press conference at Silverstone. He reiterated that the rumours were “noise” and maintained that Red Bull has a valid contract with Verstappen until the end of 2028, an agreement both parties recognise.

Despite that, Horner acknowledged the reality that Verstappen’s departure could happen eventually, even if it’s not immediate. He admitted that such a loss would be damaging, given the Dutchman’s decade-long association with the team. However, he emphasised that Red Bull has always looked to the future and continues to invest in new talent, highlighting Arvid Lindblad’s FP1 outing in Silverstone as an example of that long-term vision. While the team remains keen to retain Verstappen, Horner concluded that in Formula 1, nothing is ever guaranteed.

Ad

Trending

Asked by Sportskeeda how damaging it would be for Red Bull to lose Verstappen, Horner replied:

“Of course, Max is a key part of our team and has been it for pretty much ten years now. So the intention is to keep that going. But whether it's the year after or the year after, there will be a day that there is no more Max in it. You always have to have that in mind and the team has to always keep looking at investing in the future. So hopefully that won't be for several years to come but you never know. So we are always investing in young talent we are always giving opportunities like we did today with Arvid Lindblad to see the next generation coming through. There is one thing for sure in this business nothing stands still.”

Ad

Christian Horner reflects on Sebastian Vettel's departure from Red Bull and discusses the team after Max Verstappen

Christian Horner reflected on Sebastian Vettel’s departure from Red Bull after the 2014 season as a moment when the team began a new cycle. Responding to a question from Sportskeeda, the Red Bull Racing CEO was asked whether moving on from Max Verstappen would feel similar to Vettel’s exit. Horner recalled a conversation with the late Dietrich Mateschitz, who told him at the time that a fast driver isn’t enough if the car itself isn’t competitive.

Ad

Horner acknowledged that Formula 1 teams go through cycles, and Red Bull has already experienced two highly successful ones, with Vettel and now Verstappen. While the team’s intention remains to continue with Verstappen, Horner recognised that the upcoming 2026 regulation changes could prompt the Dutchman to explore other options. He admitted that it is difficult to predict which teams will come out on top in the next era. However, he expressed confidence in Red Bull’s current structure and team framework, believing it will keep them in a competitive position regardless of what the future holds.

Ad

Asked if Verstappen leaving Red Bull would be similar to the Vettel scenario, Horner replied:

“Sebastian left after there was a significant regulation change, you know, 2014 and his engine smashed all of us. And you know he got a dream offer from Ferrari and decided that was his future path. And I remember Dietrich Mateschitz saying to me ‘We don't need the best driver if we don't have the best car’. You know at that stage, it's about building a team and building something. Things go in cycles, and sport goes in cycles. And, you know, we've had two incredibly successful cycles in Formula One, and what we want to do is build towards the next cycle. Now, of course, we want that be with Max.”

Ad

He further added:

“But we understand, you know, the pressure that there is next year with, you know, us coming in as a new power unit manufacturer, the challenge of that is enormous. But we've got a hugely capable group of people. We’ve invested significantly. We've got a great culture within the team. And who knows, to expect us to be ahead of Mercedes next year is it would be embarrassing for Mercedes if we were all for any manufacturer. But I think we're gonna be in a competitiveness position that protects us.”

Ad

Christian Horner has remained adamant in his stance regarding Max Verstappen’s future, repeatedly dismissing speculation about the Dutchman considering options outside Red Bull for 2026. However, towards the end of the team principal’s press conference at the British GP, Horner acknowledged the possibility of the rumours materialising and indicated that Red Bull is prepared for such a scenario if needed. With no senior drivers remaining in the Red Bull camp following the departures of Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez, the team now faces a dilemma. Their current crop of junior drivers appears underprepared to lead the team in the event Max Verstappen chooses to leave.

Ad

This situation is starkly different from when Sebastian Vettel left Red Bull at the end of 2014. At that time, Vettel had already been outperformed by Ricciardo during the season, and the team had a young Verstappen waiting in the wings, a talent earmarked for future success. In contrast, Red Bull’s current driver pipeline lacks a similarly seasoned or standout figure ready to step into a lead role. The challenge now lies in bridging that gap and ensuring the team remains competitive should they need to start a new chapter without Verstappen.

Verstappen, meanwhile, has had multiple opportunities to affirm his commitment to Red Bull beyond 2025 but has chosen to remain non-committal in his replies, both at the Austrian GP and the British GP. His reluctance to categorically confirm his future with the Milton Keynes outfit has only intensified speculation. According to reports, the four-time world champion is believed to be weighing all his options carefully before making a final decision for 2026, even if that ultimately results in continuing with Red Bull.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Niharika Ghorpade Niharika Ghorpade is a journalist who covers Formula 1 and NASCAR at Sportskeeda. Hailing from a motor-racing background, she stands out as one of the few Indians with a presence in the F1 paddock and holds the distinction of being the only Indian female journalist in the sport. Niharika holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. Additionally, her expertise includes a good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines and a passion for crafting engaging narratives for readers. Know More