"Now his cornucopia is simply empty": Ralf Schumacher feels Aston Martin's 'Red Bull man' a possible cause of stagnation

Ralf Schumacher feels Aston Martin's stagnation and regression could possibly be due to the former Red Bull man being in charge of the car. The Silverstone-based team started the season with a bang. The team was unanimously the second-fastest car on the grid and was a regular podium contender.

So much so that this season the team has scored as many as 6 podiums with Fernando Alonso. Having said that, since the team first introduced its major upgrade package in Canada, Aston Martin has been on a downhill slope. Except for the race in Zandvoort where the team secured a podium, the results have continued to go from bad to worse.

There's almost a sense that the car has continued to get slower every time a new upgrade is added, and the team is on the verge of finishing 5th in the championship behind McLaren. Talking about this stagnation, Ralf Schumacher feels that one of the reasons behind it could be the fact that the Red Bull know-how that Dan Fallows brought to Aston Martin is now exhausted. He told F1-Insider.com:

“I hope they find their form again. After Mexico we certainly know more. But what if the former Red Bull man Fallows was able to bring a lot of Red Bull’s know-how to the car this year and now his cornucopia is simply empty because he no longer knew of the further developments of his former team? In any case, that could also be a reason for the stagnation in performance.”

Helmut Marko had also talked about it earlier where he said that Aston Martin needed to be careful and vigilant in understanding the direction it wanted the car to take. He'd said:

“You have to know as early as possible in the season what direction you are going for next year. If you make a mistake, you could be in for a rude awakening at the start of the new season. Mercedes had this experience in 2023.”

How long will Fernando Alonso keep quiet at Aston Martin?

Ralf Schumacher also questioned how long Fernando Alonso will keep quiet at Aston Martin. The Spaniard is an ambitious driver and tends to attract the most out of any car he drives. After a strong run early in the season, things have started to regress and this could make him lose his cool.

Talking about the Spaniard, Ralf said:

"How long Fernando Alonso will keep quiet? He is known for his ambition, which can quickly escalate into a bad mood when things don’t go his way. Because everyone knows that it’s not his fault.”

The team did not have a great run in qualifying either as Alonso and Stroll could not even make it to Q3 in the 2023 F1 Mexican GP.