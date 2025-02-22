"Oh no, oh nooo, I don't want to join Max": When Charles Leclerc instantaneously regretted using the F-word in a press conference

Charles Leclerc dropped an 'F-Bomb' during a post-race interview after the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix and immediately realized his mistake. The FIA had put a ban on swearing, and the Monegasque highlighted how he does not want to be in Max Verstappen's company, as the latter was fined for using the same explicit word.

FIA landed in hot waters in the second half of the 2024 season as they imposed a ban on drivers swearing on the radio. Max Verstappen became the first driver to be penalized for his newly added misconduct rule as he used 'F**k' after the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix press meet.

Verstappen was asked to do community service as this was his first offense. Meanwhile, Leclerc, the Ferrari driver, was also caught in the line of fire during the 2024 Mexican Grand Prix.

He had finished P3 in the race, and while reflecting on his struggles with the car during the race, Leclerc said (via GP Blog):

"I had one oversteer, and then when I recovered from that oversteer, I had an oversteer from the other side, and then I was like, ‘f**k.’." [0:58]

Charles Leclerc immediately realized his mistake and said:

"Oh, sorry! Oh, no, oh no! I don't want to join Max!"

However, Leclerc was also pulled up by the FIA for the explicit word. Stewards approached him after the press interview and took his statement.

Luckily, the Monegasque driver escaped severe penalties as FIA charged him a nominal fine for breaching the code of conduct. He faced a lighter punishment compared to Max Verstappen, as Leclerc had realized his mistake and also apologized immediately.

On the other hand, Verstappen revolted against the FIA's ban on swearing and ended up skipping the official press interview in the following few race weekends.

Meanwhile, for the 2025 season, the scrutiny over drivers is only going to increase as the FIA has formulated stricter punishments.

Charles Leclerc is ready to fight Max Verstappen for the championship

Charles Leclerc [L] Max Verstappen [R] (Image Source: Getty)

Charles Leclerc finished P3 in the drivers championship last season, behind reigning world champion Max Verstappen and P2 winner Lando Norris. However, for the 2025 season, the Monegasque driver is ready to fight Verstappen.

Talking to Planet F1, Leclerc said:

"I feel like I’m ready [to fight Max Verstappen for the title]. Max is someone I’ve been fighting since forever, basically. So to fight him in Formula 1 is a different category; it’s, obviously, a much bigger stake, but it’s not something I’m not used to. I feel ready, but I guess only time will tell them."

Max Verstappen will be defending his title for the fourth time in a row, whereas Charles Leclerc is yet to get his hands on a championship trophy. Moreover, in 2025, his competition is with his teammate, Lewis Hamilton, who is a seven-time world champion.

