"One of the best drivers on the grid": Fernando Alonso lauds Nico Hulkenberg for securing his first F1 podium

Fernando Alonso applauded Nico Hulkenberg for securing his long-awaited first podium at the 2025 British GP. Speaking to media including Sportskeeda, after the race, Alonso praised the German as an exceptional talent in Formula 1.

Hulkenberg charged from 19th on the grid to third place in a rain-hit, safety car-disrupted race at Silverstone, finally ending his 238-race podium drought. The Sauber driver finished ahead of both Ferraris and one of the Red Bulls in what was a masterclass in wet-weather racing and tire management.

Alonso hailed Hulkenberg as one of the best drivers on the grid, acknowledging that while the German had always possessed the talent, he had rarely been given the right car or the right circumstances to deliver results. The 43-year-old, who has previously lauded Hulkenberg’s abilities, said he hoped this moment would be celebrated properly, both by the paddock and by fans who have long respected the German’s perseverance.

Asked by Sportskeeda for his thoughts on the third-place podium of Nico Hulkenberg, Alonso said:

“Yeah. Sure I mean it's the first podium I think for him no so super happy for him you know. One of the best drivers on the grid and never had the opportunity to have a proper car underneath, and I'm very, very truly happy for him, so I hope he enjoyed today.”

Carlos Sainz believes the long-awaited podium for Nico Hulkenberg will silence his critics

Carlos Sainz believes Nico Hulkenberg delivered a rock-solid performance to earn his long-awaited podium with Sauber at the 2025 British GP. Having been teammates during their stint at Renault, the Spaniard felt that criticism of the 37-year-old’s podium-less streak was always misguided.

In Sainz’s view, Hulkenberg has consistently been one of the top five most talented drivers on the grid, equipped with an exceptional skillset and racecraft. He emphasized that the lack of a podium was more a result of circumstance and limited opportunities with competitive machinery than a reflection of ability. The former Ferrari driver, now racing for Williams, hoped that Hulkenberg’s achievement would finally silence his critics and earn him the recognition he has long deserved in the sport.

Asked for his thoughts on the podium of Nico Hulkenberg, Sainz said:

“I mean, he must have done a very solid race to be up there in P3. Honestly, for me the fact that people could keep cursing the fact that he didn't have any podiums for me was completely irrelevant. For me it's always been a top five driver, in the grid every time we've been in F1. His level of talent and race execution is incredible. I was esteemed made at the time and the fact that he didn't have a podium was just circumstantial and due to his things that he had been driven in or anything. So I'm glad he has his podium now to shut up everyone that doubted him. For me I never doubted him and I knew he was one day or always going to be a podium.”

Carlos Sainz was teammates with Nico Hulkenberg during the 2018 season at the Renault F1 Team. That year, the German outperformed Sainz in the championship, finishing seventh with 69 points, while Sainz ended the season in tenth with 53 points.

Fast forward to 2025, Hulkenberg’s breakthrough podium at the British GP has propelled him to ninth in the drivers’ standings with 37 points. Sainz, now driving for Williams, is six places behind on 13 points. The result has also boosted Sauber to sixth in the Constructors’ standings with 41 points, closing the gap to Williams, who are currently fifth with 59. If Sauber’s momentum continues, the Hinwil-based squad could pose a serious challenge to their Grove rivals in the coming rounds.

