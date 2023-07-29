"Only heard bad things about Rossi": Fans react to Alain Prost's outburst against Alpine's former CEO

Former F1 world champion Alain Prost recently criticized former Alpine F1 CEO Laurent Rossi for not managing the team properly. The French team has taken a step back from how they performed in 2022. They ended up in fourth place in 2022, while in 2023, they are in sixth. Furthermore, Rossi himself has publicly criticized his own team.

In the French newspaper L'Equipe, Alain Prost commented on how Rossi overestimated his own expertise in managing an F1 team and took several wrong steps in the process. A part of his column reads:

"Laurent Rossi is the finest example of the Dunning-Kruger effect, that of an incapable leader who thinks he can overcome his incompetence by his arrogance and his lack of humanity towards his troops."

After such an iconic F1 legend like Alain Prost was not shy about blaming Laurent Rossi, several F1 fans reacted to it. While some joined Prost and criticized Rossi for mismanaging the team, others stated how the team lost so many talents like Oscar Piastri, Fernando Alonso, and even former team principal Cyril Abiteboul because of it.

Here are some of the reactions from F1 fans:

"Only heard bad things about rossi, which is kind of impressive"

"An insult like that from any other CEO or F1 manager, and it'd be petty or hypocritical. From Prost though, that hits. That really hits."

Laurent Rossi steps down as Alpine F1 CEO

Laurent Rossi was recently removed as Alpine F1 CEO and shifted to the company's 'special projects' division. He was replaced by Philippe Krief. This was quite massive news, as he was appointed CEO only in 2021.

Welcoming Krief to the team, Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo initially thanked Rossi for his service as the team boss and stated how the team is ready to enter the next phase in their journey to become a top team in F1. He said:

"I would like to thank Laurent for his unwavering commitment over the last two years at the helm of Alpine. Laurent has set out a clear and ambitious strategy for the brand. He has put Alpine in the best possible position to achieve its long-term goals. Alpine is now ready to enter a new phase of its development and to become a brand of the future, take the team to new heights."

The French team is currently undergoing massive personnel changes. Not only did Laurent Rossi leave the CEO's chair, but team principal Otmar Szafnauer and sporting director Alan Permane were also recently released from their duties. Along with that, the team's chief technical director, Pat Fry, also left the team and will join Williams in November.