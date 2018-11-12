×
Opinion: 2018 is just not Sebastian Vettel's year

Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
Feature
38   //    12 Nov 2018, 08:09 IST

Vettel did not have his best race at Brazil
Vettel did not have his best race at Brazil

Dominating practice, getting pipped in the dying stages of qualifying and having a race where he looked like a shadow of himself. If it wasn't for an issue with his Ferrari, the Brazilian Grand Prix was Sebastian Vettel's worst race in terms of pace as he was literally nowhere throughout the Grand Prix.

Either way, one thing is for sure: this is just not Seb's year. His body language is down. Nothing seems to be happening for him. He does seem to be a defeated man with not much happening.

F1 Brazilian Grand Prix
F1 Brazilian Grand Prix

In retrospect, Vettel has made a lot of mistakes this year and he has looked a bit too desperate sometimes but luck hasn't really been his best friend either. While leading in Germany if rain hadn't come in it was Vettel's race in the bag. With the help of rain, Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton was able to bag the pole in Hungary, a circuit where Ferrari dominated.

The contact with Hamilton in Monza could have gone either way but it was Vettel who came out worse. Spins after contact with the two Red Bulls in Japan and Austin respectively did not help the German champion's chances while Hamilton walked to his fifth title with a victory in Japan and a podium in the US Grand Prix.

Hamilton following Vettel at the Italian Grand Prix
Hamilton following Vettel at the Italian Grand Prix

Vettel faces a major uphill challenge next season. He would have a young upstart in Charles Leclerc alongside him in Ferrari desperate to make a mark. To add to the challenge, Red Bull with a rejuvenated Honda engine would be looking to get back to their old winning ways.

If he's not on the money and going for 50-50 overtakes in 2019 he might get showed up pretty badly and his legacy wouldn't really be left with much to talk about. He's lost to Hamilton twice in a row now and there's literally no doubt in anyone's mind who the better driver of the two is at the moment.

The German must elevate his game to beat his rivals in 2019
The German must elevate his game to beat his rivals in 2019

2018 doesn't seem to be his year by some stretch, but he really needs to buckle up for the challenge that is in store for him in very near future.

F1 2018 Scuderia Ferrari Mercedes F1 AMG Lewis Hamilton Sebastian Vettel
Charanjot Singh
ANALYST
A lazy idealist with a love for sports and writing
