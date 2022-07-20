Opinion: Toto Wolff terming F1 ‘boring’ reeks of hypocrisy from Mercedes

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff finds himself in the eye of the storm with his recent comments about F1 in 2022. In an interview, Wolff termed the sport 'boring' based on the fact that the two front-running teams hold a major advantage over everyone else on the field.

The comments have not been taken lightly by many F1 fans, some of whom even called out the Mercedes boss for what seemed to be a hypocritical statement. Fans pointed to almost a decade of his team's domination at the front and questioned the complete lack of context with which Wolff made the statement.

So, at the end of the day, the only question we need to ask ourselves is whether Toto Wolff terming F1 "boring" reeks of hypocrisy? Let's find out!

What did the Mercedes boss say?

Before we jump to conclusions, we should take a look at what was essentially said by Toto Wolff and try to understand the context in which the statement was made.

Sportskeeda F1 @SportskeedaF1 | Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says Red Bull and Ferrari dominance is making races less entertaining this season



Thoughts?



#F1 #TotoWolff #FrenchGP #MercedesAMGF1 | Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says Red Bull and Ferrari dominance is making races less entertaining this seasonThoughts? 🚨 | Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says Red Bull and Ferrari dominance is making races less entertaining this season 👀 Thoughts? 💭#F1 #TotoWolff #FrenchGP #MercedesAMGF1 https://t.co/z48ShOuZi2

The Mercedes boss was questioned why the Sprint Race in the 2022 F1 Austrian GP was not high on entertainment quotient and was even somewhat boring? Wolff had replied that this came down to the fact that there was just too much performance gap between the teams and with only Red Bull and Ferrari fighting at the front, the entertainment quotient was always going to be low in such a situation.

He said:

“I think the reason why races have less entertainment is because there’s just too much performance gap between the teams. If you have [Max] Verstappen disappearing in a distance, the two Ferraris being the only entertainment during the race and then we [Mercedes] are in the middle of nowhere in no man’s land. Then the others are further behind, and then you have DRS trains. That never can make a good sprint race.”

The two perspectives of Toto Wolff's comments

Now, looking at these statements, two perspectives become apparent. Let's take a look at what each of them is.

Toto Wolff is just giving his honest opinion about the sport

In many ways, there is certainly scope for giving Toto Wolff the benefit of the doubt here. The Mercedes boss was questioned on why he felt the sprint race was "boring" and gave his opinion. Is he wrong? Not really! The introduction of the sprint race was supposed to bring action to the sport. That was somewhat not achieved in Austria.

Similarly, the 2022 F1 regulations were supposed to bunch up the field and decrease the performance gap. That has not happened either as the gap between midfield and the frontrunners is more pronounced than last season. F1 is not only a sport, it's a "show", a show that sells and brings in money. This is what was kept in mind when the new regulations were brought in and they surely have not done the job they were supposed to.

As a team boss and an influential voice in the paddock, Wolff was not wrong in pointing that out. Furthermore, it was not an unprovoked statement; it was an answer to a question that was pitched to the Mercedes boss. Is there scope to give Wolff the benefit of the doubt? Sure, there is.

There's a hypocritical tone attached to it

Now, let's look at the other end of the spectrum. One of the biggest bones of contention with Toto Wolff's statement is him pointing out "Max Verstappen disappearing into the distance" early in the race. Sure, that happened. Early in the sprint race, the Dutchman took the lead and never looked back after that. As a result, the race was undoubtedly a tad boring!

The problem with this statement, however, is the fact that the position Verstappen is in right now is the same position Lewis Hamilton was in for eight years. Mercedes dominated the sport end-to-end ever since the F1 regulations moved to Turbo Hybrids and until last season, the team was the gold standard in F1. It can even be argued that for the last eight seasons, Mercedes ruled the sport without any sustained competition.

Santiago Mejia @Santimejia0812



Genuine question



#Formula1 Broo Toto Wolff complaining on boring races because of performance gap as he is not in the fight. Where was the complain when mercedes was 1.5 seconds faster than all other cars???Genuine question Broo Toto Wolff complaining on boring races because of performance gap as he is not in the fight. Where was the complain when mercedes was 1.5 seconds faster than all other cars???Genuine question #Formula1

The first three years from 2014 to 2016 were a washout! No team even came close. The 2017 and 2018 seasons saw Ferrari resistance in the first half until Mercedes took over once again. The 2019 and 2020 seasons were a washout once again and it was only in 2021 that Mercedes faced sustained competition throughout the season.

We have two teams fighting it out at the front this season. For pretty much the entirety of the Turbo-Hybrid era, Mercedes faced next to no competition. If a two-team battle for the championship is "boring", what would we call a single team running away with it year after year?

After dominating the sport for eight years, there is a hint of hypocrisy and sour grapes if you look at the Mercedes boss' comments.

CONCLUSION: Are his comments hypocritical?

Now, after looking at both perspectives, what side are we leaning on? Well, for that, we have to answer one question. If instead of Red Bull, it was Mercedes, and if instead of Max Verstappen, it was Lewis Hamilton, would Toto Wolff have made this statement? The answer is no! He would not have.

𝐷𝑎𝑟𝑟𝑒𝑛™ ♏ @HughesThisDude Apparently F1 has become too boring because the Red Bulls and Ferraris are too strong even though only half a season has passed and there's TWO teams in the fight and so surely, less boring. This is according to Toto Wolff – the man behind 8 years of Mercedes dominance. Please Apparently F1 has become too boring because the Red Bulls and Ferraris are too strong even though only half a season has passed and there's TWO teams in the fight and so surely, less boring. This is according to Toto Wolff – the man behind 8 years of Mercedes dominance. Please 😂

He would have dismissed all suggestions about the sport being boring and pointed out that in the history of the sport, two teams have often featured in fighting at the front of the grid. He would have talked about the recovery of Sergio Perez and the intense midfield battle where teams are much closer to each other. It's not even wrong of him to say that, as long as Mercedes is winning, everything is right with the world for Wolff as it should be!

Wolff's answer to the question will change depending on where his team finds itself in the pecking order. Does that make his statement reek of hypocrisy? Yes, it does!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far