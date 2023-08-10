Oscar Piastri's calm nature and overall conduct compared with other elite talents like Max Verstappen and Lando Norris'

F1 pundit Scott Mitchell-Malm mentioned Oscar Piastri's calm radio messages are in contrast to Max Verstappen and Lando Norris.

The McLaren driver has impressed everyone with his progress in the first half of his rookie season as he is now almost equal to his teammate Norris in qualifying. But there is one facet in which the Aussie driver probably is regarded better than Max Verstappen and Lando Norris and that is his calm demeanor over the radio.

While appearing on The Race podcast, Mitchell-Malm said:

"Calm but intense is the way Stallard describes him and we hear sometimes with Norris that he can get a bit worked up and a bit mardy on the team radio. But you never really hear that from Piastri. He's extremely laid back but that shouldn't mean not invested or doesn't care."

"Reminded me of some stories you hear from Max Verstappen when he was younger and Jos just doesn't understand why Verstappen wasn't furious about every single thing. With Max, because he's a bit more reserved, I think Piastri goes one step further."

Former F1 driver believes Oscar Piastri could challenge Max Verstappen

Former F1 driver Timo Glock stated that he believes that the McLaren driver could challenge Max Verstappen in the coming years and prove to be a worthy challenger to Lando Norris.

As quoted by The Mirror, Glock said:

“In qualifying, he is on a par with Lando Norris. He is doing it consistently and very well. In the future, he will definitely be someone who will convince with his talent and who can put pressure on Verstappen if given the right opportunities.”

However, he added that Verstappen will continue his dominant form in his home race in Zandvoort after the break this season:

“Verstappen will pick up where he left off after the summer break at Spa. The world champion is currently at an incredibly high level and is proving that nothing, not even sixth place on the grid, can deter him. At the moment, there is nothing that can stop Verstappen.”

It will be fascinating to see if the Red Bull driver can make it a hat trick of wins in the Netherlands after the summer break.