"Pass, 'I'll skip anyway'": Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso intriguingly snub Esteban Ocon as an F1 race winner

Lando Norris and Fernando Alonso showed no respite while passing over Alpine driver Esteban Ocon in a segment on F1's latest YouTube video.

The newest edition of the 'Grill the Grid' segment was released on the F1's YouTube channel, in which drivers are seen playing a game where they have to name drivers who have a Grand Prix win in the sport, from A-Z by their last names. Although the concept might seem easy, it proved to be mighty difficult for the F1 drivers as they missed out on some very obvious names that are currently present on the grid as well.

One of the names that some of the drivers missed was Esteban Ocon. The French driver is the only driver in the sport's history whose last name starts with 'O' to have won a race.

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso could not figure out his former teammate's name despite getting several hints and chose to pass even after seemingly realizing the correct answer. McLaren driver Lando Norris's response to finding out Ocon was the answer was equally brutal. The Brit said, after the answer was revealed to him:

"Yeah pass, I'll skip anyway."

Esteban Ocon analyzes his Belgium GP performance

Esteban Ocon finished P8 in the recently concluded Belgian GP on Sunday. The former Grand Prix winner stated that he felt good to be back inside the points after not scoring in the past couple of races.

As per F1.com, Esteban Ocon said:

“It feels good to be back in the points here in Spa after a few tough weeks where we’ve finished outside the points due to circumstances out of our control. Overall, it was a good recovery drive and a well-executed race from the team today. Eighth place is a very good result after starting from fourteenth on the grid. There were some fun overtakes along the way too, especially on Yuki [Tsunoda] and Alex [Albon]."

The 26-year-old added:

"I think it’s a good way to end a busy weekend for us and a nice way to go into the summer break where we’ll look to rest and recharge before attacking the second part of the season. Finally, I’d like to wish Otmar, Alan, and Pat all the best in the future and I know we all thank them for their important contributions to the team.”

Ocon also got a pat on the back from departing Alpine team boss Otmar Szafnauer, who added:

"Esteban did a very good job to rise from fourteenth to eighth with a well-managed two-stop strategy including a string of clean and decisive overtakes."

It will be interesting to see how Esteban Ocon and Alpine perform for the rest of the season with new leadership at the helm.