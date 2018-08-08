F1: Perez Confirms his Future May Lie Away From Force India

Rahul Venkat FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 08 Aug 2018, 18:03 IST

Sergio Perez

Force India’s F1 driver, Sergio Perez, is reportedly weighing up his options for 2019 after news emerged that a consortium of investors, led by Canadian Lawrence Stroll, will be buying out the team, saving it from bankruptcy.

The move has given more mileage to the reports of Lance Stroll moving to Force India, which had been mooted last month. The Stroll family was unhappy with the poor Williams car and wanted better prospects in the sport for the youngster.

That will lead to one of their current recruits, either Esteban Ocon or Sergio Perez , moving elsewhere to vacate the seat. The Mexican was the first to break his silence, admitting that he wanted something to be wrapped up quickly.

"I'm lucky enough to have a couple of options,” he said. “Obviously we all want to be driving in the top two teams, Ferrari or Mercedes. But it's very unlikely that I'll have an opportunity there for next year.”

“So you have to look at what is the best option for your future where you can show your best talents. I just want to see what's possible for next year, which teams have a vacancy, and then decide.”

However, Perez also said that he would give first preference to his current team, Force India F1. “I will definitely wait to see what happens here, because I believe this team has the most potential of anyone out there out of the top three teams”, said Perez.

"The last two years, the best of the rest in the drivers' championship.”

Perez is known to love the team, so much so, that he initiated legal proceedings and sent it into administration to save the 400-odd jobs and get them a new buyer. He did succeed but may have come to the end of the road with them.

Silly season has already thrown up a big surprise this year when Ricciardo announced he would be leaving the Red Bull family to move to Renault. The next could be Perez moving away from Force India.