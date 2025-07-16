Pierre Gasly dismisses Valtteri Bottas to Alpine rumors as 'a lot of noise’

Pierre Gasly has dismissed speculation linking Valtteri Bottas to Alpine for the 2025 season. Speaking to F1 TV, the French driver downplayed the rumours, calling them little more than background noise amid a difficult year for the Enstone-based squad.

Ad

Alpine currently sits at the bottom of the constructors’ championship, having accumulated just 19 points, all scored by Gasly. His early-season teammate Jack Doohan failed to register any points before being replaced by Franco Colapinto, who has also yet to score and has been involved in multiple race incidents since his debut. In light of the team’s struggles, speculation has mounted about Alpine seeking a more experienced driver to partner with Gasly, with both Bottas and Sergio Perez mentioned as possible options.

Ad

Trending

Gasly, however, brushed aside the Bottas rumours, attributing them to the instability created by the earlier driver switch between Doohan and Colapinto. He emphasised that, despite the challenges, he has been extracting the maximum from a car that lacks competitiveness in a very tight midfield, with no major upgrades on the horizon. Gasly stressed that the team’s priority should be on improving the package rather than getting distracted by outside speculation.

Ad

Asked if Bottas coming to Alpine would add more experience to their driver lineup for better results, Gasly said:

“I don't think that's the case. I think it's a lot of noise. I think the car, I'm showing every weekend what we can do with it, doing a very good job on Saturdays and putting it in places that on paper we all agree, we should not really be. It's just tricky, it's a very tight midfield and we are at the back of it.”

Ad

“There will always be noise, especially considering what happened earlier in the year, but I think at the end of the day we should just focus on the work ahead. It's going to be a long season. We don't have upgrades, the car is not in the best place, but all of us need to focus on what we've got to do and try and do it the best way that we can,” he added.

Ad

Pierre Gasly also mentioned the challenges concerning the current grid and the A525.

Pierre Gasly believes that Alpine does not have the strongest car

Pierre Gasly believes that Alpine’s struggles in 2025 are not solely due to their car or engine but also due to the exceptionally competitive nature of the current Formula 1 field. The Frenchman pointed out that in today’s grid, being just eight-tenths of a second off the pace can mean the difference between starting on pole and lining up at the back, a stark contrast to previous seasons.

Ad

While acknowledging that Alpine does not currently have the strongest package, Gasly remains optimistic about the team’s direction. He indicated that there are encouraging developments in the pipeline, which may not translate into immediate results this year but are geared towards a stronger showing in 2026. According to him, this transitional phase may come at the expense of the 2025 campaign, but he is confident it will ultimately pay off.

Speaking about Alpine and their current season, Gasly said:

Ad

“It's easy to make it sound more dramatic than it is. I think it's just a very tough field. You look a couple of years back, being eight [or] nine-tenths off the fastest car would put you sixth, seventh on the grid. This year being eight [or] nine-tenths slower than the fastest car puts you on the back row. I think everyone has done a very good job, we know the strengths and weaknesses of our package. We don't have the strongest car, we don't have the strongest engine – both combined doesn't put us in a very good spot."

Ad

“But I see a lot of good stuff happening in the team in terms of trying to get the maximum we can. We know the focus is on 2026 and it comes with some compromises on this year, which are tough to take, but hopefully we see the dividends next year,” he added.

Alpine currently finds itself in a state of transition, with Flavio Briatore stepping in as acting team principal following Oliver Oakes’ departure due to personal reasons. The team is still actively searching for a permanent leader, and speculation has mounted around the possibility of recently ousted Red Bull boss Christian Horner taking up the role.

Ad

On the driver front, Alpine’s gamble to rotate between Jack Doohan and Franco Colapinto has failed to yield results. Both remain the only drivers on the 2025 grid yet to score a single point. The lack of performance has prompted the team to explore more experienced options, with Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez reportedly in discussions for a potential seat.

Meanwhile, their rivals Williams and Sauber have surged ahead, emerging as leaders in the midfield pack. With Alpine rooted to the bottom of the constructors’ standings, the pressure is mounting for swift strategic decisions, both on the pit wall and behind the wheel, to arrest their slide.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Niharika Ghorpade Niharika Ghorpade is a journalist who covers Formula 1 and NASCAR at Sportskeeda. Hailing from a motor-racing background, she stands out as one of the few Indians with a presence in the F1 paddock and holds the distinction of being the only Indian female journalist in the sport. Niharika holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. Additionally, her expertise includes a good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines and a passion for crafting engaging narratives for readers. Know More