Pierre Gasly warns: I'm not going to be the only one in trouble with F1's current penalty points system

Pierre Gasly claims the increased length of the calendar will likely result in more penalty points for multiple drivers. The Frenchman accumulated 10 penalty points on his F1 superlicense in 2022 and would've received a one-race ban if he were to get 12 points.

Scuderia AlphaTauri @AlphaTauriF1



thanks for the fun memories @pierregasly! let's make the final one count ready for the last ride with AlphaTauri 🤙thanks for the fun memories @pierregasly! let's make the final one count ready for the last ride with AlphaTauri 🤙 thanks for the fun memories @pierregasly! let's make the final one count 👊 https://t.co/ZnnCQQd5Wp

Under current rules, drivers have to wait 12 months before each point on their superlicense expires. This means that Gasly will have to wait until May 2023 to see a reduction.

The Frenchman claims multiple drivers will get into trouble due to the sport's current penalty points system with the increased length of the F1 calendar.

Pierre Gasly told the media:

"I really hope we can have a review of the old system over winter because I believe I'm not going to be the only one in trouble if we keep it that way. It will be a shame to see four or five racing drivers banned for a race."

Pierre Gasly praised Alpine's 2022 car

Scuderia AlphaTauri @AlphaTauriF1 sending @pierregasly off in style sending @pierregasly off in style 👏 💙 https://t.co/tPb0s9oFbf

Pierre Gasly claimed he understands why Alpine finished fourth in the constructors' championship in 2022 after driving the team's current car at the Pirelli tire test in Abu Dhabi. The Frenchman will join Alpine in 2023 and will star alongside fellow compatriot Esteban Ocon.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, Pierre Gasly explained how he was able to spot the strengths of the car. He not only appreciated the car but the team around it as well. Gasly said:

"I've done only a day in Abu Dhabi, but I can definitely spot some very good strengths in this car, and the potential that it has. They finished fourth in the championship for a reason, and now I understand this reason, not just from the package but with how the team operates."

The driver was also impressed after Fernando Alonso overtook him at the 2022 Brazilian GP - showing potential for Gasly's 2023 campaign. He said:

"As the race goes on, then we realise Alpine even with Alonso starting from who knows where … from center of Sao Paulo, is overtaking us after 20 laps, which is obviously good news for me. I’m happy to see them performing like that."

It remains to be seen whether or not the Frenchman will impress with Alpine in 2023.

Poll : 0 votes