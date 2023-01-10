"We are suffering" - Twitterati reacts to Ferrari's tweet asking fans how they are coping without F1 races

Ferrari's recent tweet drew hilarious reactions from fans all across the social media platform. The F1 world is enjoying the winter break where some of the factories were shut down during the break while others were working very hard on the latest challenges.

During this three-month break, fans do get a bit restless and are eager to look for the season to commence. Ferrari's social media team used that as a hook as they asked fans how they were coping without F1:

"How are you coping without #F1, #Tifosi?"

The question led to some hilarious responses from fans. Here are some of the reactions from the fans to the Tweet from Ferrari's account.

"plan F"

"We aren't coping. We are suffering."

"Watching the guy who brought the team to the top on his first season"

LshMain #KimiWeek @KimiCoomkkonen



@ScuderiaFerrari Watching the guy who brought the team to the top on his first season

"Someone threatened to box box me if I don’t do off season episodes of our podcast"

speed caser @caseydonahue @ScuderiaFerrari Someone threatened to box box me if I don't do off season episodes of our podcast

"Planning a trip to Maranello because I miss it too much, and in the meantime, I set up this in my room."

sara @saraandf1 @ScuderiaFerrari Planning a trip to Maranello because I miss it too much, and in the meantime, I set up this in my room.

"Peeps, we're tifosi. It's pre-season, our hearts haven't been broken yet as we haven't started the cycle of looking great in testing then finding out the pre-season form was a mirage and that we aren't going to win the title until maybe next season when the cycle begins anew."

Michael @MichaelBrown_91 @ScuderiaFerrari Peeps, we're tifosi. It's pre-season, our hearts haven't been broken yet as we haven't started the cycle of looking great in testing then finding out the pre-season form was a mirage and that we aren't going to win the title until maybe next season when the cycle begins anew.

"Earlier, i used to watch replays or highlights. Have stopped that now to avoid the protracted heartbreak"

Sanjay Rozario @SanjayRozario @ScuderiaFerrari Earlier, i used to watch replays or highlights. Have stopped that now to avoid the protracted heartbreak

"For Tifosi there is usually more during the season then during the winterbreak. I hope that will change soon (but I think they need Verstappen, Horner and Newey to do that)."

Jeroen @jeroenscholte50



@ScuderiaFerrari For Tifosi there is usually more during the season then during the winterbreak. I hope that will change soon (but I think they need Verstappen, Horner and Newey to do that).

"World Cup has a big help. Last year was long and ROUGH, and hopefully you guys were able to recharge your batteries over the holidays. Excited to see the new car on Valentine's Day and hoping for a better season in 2023!"

DoomKnight 88 @BlackenedTifosi @ScuderiaFerrari World Cup has a big help. Last year was long and ROUGH, and hopefully you guys were able to recharge your batteries over the holidays. Excited to see the new car on Valentine's Day and hoping for a better season in 2023!

"Learning Spanish, watching Senor Carlos in the Dakar rally and watching the challenges, especially the milk challenge"

Lori Cairns 🇨🇦 @lori_cairns 🧡 @ScuderiaFerrari Learning Spanish, watching Senor Carlos in the Dakar rally and watching the challenges, especially the milk challenge. ❤️🧡

Ferrari hoping for a better 2023 F1 season

Ferrari will be hoping for a better 2023 F1 season after a disappointing 2022 season. Last season, the team had a car capable of putting together a better fight against Red Bull and Max Verstappen.

However, that didn't happen as mistakes from both the team and the drivers was a massive letdown. With Frederic Vasseur at the helm this season, it will be interesting to see how Ferrari perform.

