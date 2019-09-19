Polish F1 driver Robert Kubica decides to leave Williams at the end of the 2019 season

F1 Grand Prix of Singapore - Previews

In a day where there's hardly been any dearth of surprise with Haas announcing the retention of Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen for the 2020 season, there's more drama than usual, in the form of a shocker from the Williams garage.

Apparently, Robert Kubica, who returned only recently to the sport having stayed away following a string of injuries he had sustained earlier, has decided to move on from his Williams racing side.

Williams, it is worthwhile to note, are clearly struggling having been the backmarkers for nearly every single round contested where the 14 races stand so far. Car troubles aside, the aerodynamic functioning and reliability of the Williams machine have been dubious, thus earning the side the wrath of everyone's attention and criticism.

While surely it's hardly been the kind of comeback that he would've expected, especially at the back of a lot of talk leading up to the start on the ongoing season, one can't ignore the fact that the famous Pole driver has been to collect only a solitary point so far.

Moreover, where the recent Grands Prix serve a reminder, then Robert Kubica's younger teammate George Russell has consistently out qualified the Polish driver.

But implicit in Kubica's decision, a move he confessed came at the back of a lot of thinking. The question was about the evident struggle he had to endure driving a barely drivable car that lacks severely on power and pace.

That said, Kubica also shared that while he would like to stay 'in F1,' but it won't come at just about 'any cost.' He would further add, 'I would be surprised if I was doing only simulator," he said, "and I would be surprised if I am not racing next year.'

While surely, a lot many circumspect thoughts might point to the direction of the driver's inability to drive the way he did before- prior to sustaining the threatening injury in Grand Prix racing- the Pole maintained that it wasn't that he wasn't able to drive at the peak of his abilities (pointing to physical injuries).

In addition, he also shared that while his comeback to the sport was remarkably tough, as depicted by the poor string of results seen this season, he doesn't regret returning to Formula 1.