Predicting the top 3 driver changes at the end of the F1 2022 season

The 2022 F1 season is supposed to be the start of a new era. An entirely different set of regulations that are supposed to result in closer races. A new world champion in Max Verstappen and of course the anger after the finale at the Abu Dhabi GP last season makes the new season even more interesting.

However, at the same time, at the end of the F1 2022 season, multiple driver contracts are bound to expire which should lead to at least some movement in the driver market as well. The possibility of drivers switching teams is what makes the silly season interesting and in this piece, we predict the top three driver movements we will see this season.

#1 Pierre Gasly replaces Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin

Pierre Gasly is stuck at Alpha Tauri. The French driver has been performing at a very high level yet whenever there is no suggestion of his promotion to Red Bull. It does appear that for now, the dream of driving for the senior Red Bull team that Gasly was able to fulfill in his second F1 season might have worked against him.

With the door of the senior Red Bull team closing, however, there is one door that seems to be opening for the French driver and that is the one at Aston Martin. Sebastian Vettel's contract expires at the end of the season. The German has received positive feedback from the team but his overall performance last season was not his best.

Closer to the end of his career, Vettel might not be the best option for Aston Martin at the moment and with Gasly available for the 2023 F1 season, the team could opt for the Frenchman as its driver for the future.

#2 Oscar Piastri replaces Fernando Alonso at Alpine

Fernando Alonso is in the last year of his contract at Alpine. Although the Spanish driver has shown that he has not lost any of his talents or abilities to drive an F1 car at the age of 40, Alonso is not in F1 to merely make up the numbers. He's in F1 to challenge for pole positions, wins and championships.

Yet, Alpine at the moment does not seem to be a team capable of producing a championship-winning car. The team just got rid of Marcin Budkowski and with so much instability at the top, it's hard to imagine Alpine being a championship contender for the 2022 season.

Keeping that in mind, we might be looking at Alonso driving in F1 for the last time in his career as the Spaniard would finally retire from the sport because of a lack of competitive machinery at his disposal.

With Oscar Piastri waiting in the wings at Alpine, the Australian driver will be a direct swap for the Spaniard as the grid will sadly lose the F1 legend.

#3 Lewis Hamilton leaves Mercedes and retires from F1

The Lewis Hamilton-George Russell partnership could turn a few heads this season

Lewis Hamilton's retirement rumors have been doing rounds this season yet again. Last season it was because of a contractual dispute with Mercedes and this season it is because of what happened at the last race of the 2021 season. However, expecting Lewis Hamilton to retire would be preposterous as the Mercedes driver still has unfinished business with the sport.

The finale of the Abu Dhabi GP will not prove to be a flashpoint that leads to Lewis Hamilton's retirement. But what will prove to be the flashing point will be Lewis Hamilton's partnership with George Russell at Mercedes.

The potential rivalry has not caught the attention of fans, even though there is the prospect of a red-hot George Russell going up against Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes.

Our predictions predict George Russell proving to be more than a match for Lewis Hamilton. With Mercedes keeping an eye on the future, George Russell will get the much-needed backing from the German team and Lewis Hamilton, finding less and less support from the team would eventually leave the German team and retire.

