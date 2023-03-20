Fernando Alonso reflects on Aston Martin’s 'unthinkable' start to the F1 season but loses podium to George Russell

Despite being hit with a five-second penalty on the opening lap of the 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Fernando Alonso almost clinched his 100th podium at the Jeddah Corniche circuit with a P3 finish.

However, it was later confirmed that he was given a 10-second penalty and demoted to P4 for not having served his first penalty correctly. The Spaniard took the lead in the race from pole sitter Sergio Perez at the very beginning of the race. But he lost it after being reprimanded for taking an incorrect starting position on the grid.

In a post-race media interaction, the Aston Martin driver was absolutely thrilled with the result. He admitted that this level of performance is a big step up from where the team stood during the car launch earlier this year. Praising the team, Fernando Alonso said:

"What a start to the season! Probably unthinkable from one month ago when we launched the car. They have made a fantastic car and a fantastic execution in strategy. The Red Bulls may be a bit out of reach but the rest are behind."

He also commented on the mistake he made at the start of the race.

"I made a mistake. When they told me a five-second penalty, I said, ‘Okay, I need to drive faster’. I need to review."

Fernando Alonso is a "very complete athlete," says former F1 driver

Former McLaren driver Pedro de la Rosa praised his compatriot Fernando Alonso for his performances this year. He expects the two-time world champion to secure another win very soon.

Speaking to Reuters about Alonso's chances of taking his next F1 race win sooner rather than later, De la Rosa said:

“If it’s not this year, it will be next year. The expectation that Fernando’s podium in Bahrain has given the team, Formula One in general… it’s beautiful to watch.”

Emphasizing that Fernando Alonso has continued to show the same fighter spirit at the age of 41 that he has throughout his career, he added:

“What really impresses me about Fernando is the fact that he’s 41 and he’s exactly the same Fernando with the same hunger as I met in 2007. There’s no difference whatsoever in his approach, how hard he’s working and how hard he’s trying and pushing everyone.

“Physically he’s young, he’s been taking care of himself and he’s pushing incredibly hard in every little detail – not only on the car, on the team, but also physically on his training regime, on his diet. He’s a very complete athlete.”

Fernando Alonso has further strengthened his third-place position in the drivers' standings, giving Aston Martin some real hope of competing for the championship this season. The Spaniard previously took P3 at the season opener in Bahrain earlier this month.

