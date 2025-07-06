"Q3 was possible": Yuki Tsunoda laments Red Bull's untelevised issue that hurt his qualifying

Yuki Tsunoda believed that a top-10 qualifying result was possible if not for a power issue with his car. Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, after the 2025 British GP qualifying session, the Japanese driver lamented technical issues despite delivering a clean lap.

Qualifying 12th on the grid, Tsunoda was unable to improve his lap time on the final run in Q2. However, compared to his 18th-place start in Austria, the Japanese driver has shown gradual progress in one-lap performance.

Yuki Tsunoda felt there was more lap time available had it not been for a loss of power during his final attempt. He believed that a Q3 appearance was within reach. According to the Red Bull driver, the acceleration booster on his car was not functioning properly, which cost him positions. While he was pleased with the lap itself, he admitted that it was frustrating to miss out on a top 10 grid spot.

Asked by Sportskeeda if there was more lap time on the table, Yuki Tsunoda replied:

“Q3 was possible.”

Asked if the Q2 lap was clean for him, Tsunoda replied:

“Very clean. I lost the power to be honest. Starting on the lap, launching to the last corner, the power I normally get, I didn't have it. Lost the some tenths on the turn three, just a three lap time until the main straight. And a couple of, I guess, acceleration booster that was not working the last push. So to manage without considering that lap was pretty good and how tight it was I think most like I was going through Q3. So really annoying really annoying."

Yuki Tsunoda satisfied with the progress made in qualifying performance

AUTO: JUL 05 F1 British Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Yuki Tsunoda believed that the support from the team has played a key role in boosting his confidence and aiding his progress over recent race weekends. He felt that the British GP had been his cleanest race weekend of the 2025 season so far.The 23-year-old credited Red Bull’s backing for helping him with preparation and restoring his confidence as he continues to adapt to the RB21. Asked if he was happy with the progress made in terms of qualifying performance in the last few race weekends, Yuki Tsunoda said:

“Yeah really happy the progress I've had, I think cleanest race week we had so far, built up into the confidence and everything, car feel good in the qualifying. So just yeah every time there's something I get in the last push. Well it's not last push but it's just this time was last push when it counts, it's annoying. And yeah to be honest yeah like I said without that, I would have gone through Q3, so yeah, it's annoying.”

Asked if he was on the verge of a turnaround and getting better results, Tsunoda said:

“Yeah, I mean, you know, team gave massive support for me to gain that confidence back again. And, you know, it was working. And, you know, until, I think, into qualifying in terms of preparation, everything went well. So yeah, just the last push, the power thing, it's not the thing I can control, you know, and yeah, really annoying.”

Yuki Tsunoda has scored a combined total of ten points this season, seven with Red Bull Racing and three with Racing Bulls. His transition to the senior team has been one of steady, gradual progress. Speaking to Sportskeeda ahead of the British GP, Tsunoda acknowledged that adapting to the Red Bull has been markedly different from the natural confidence he had while driving the VCARB earlier this year.

Tsunoda also noted that he has yet to receive the fully upgraded version of the RB21, which he hoped would aid his performance. Red Bull sits fourth in the Constructors’ standings with 162 points, 155 of which have been scored by Max Verstappen alone.

About the author Niharika Ghorpade Niharika Ghorpade is a journalist who covers Formula 1 and NASCAR at Sportskeeda. Hailing from a motor-racing background, she stands out as one of the few Indians with a presence in the F1 paddock and holds the distinction of being the only Indian female journalist in the sport. Niharika holds a Bachelor's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. Additionally, her expertise includes a good understanding of SEO and journalism guidelines and a passion for crafting engaging narratives for readers. Know More