×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Raikkonen hilariously reveals why Ferrari is letting him go

Rahul Venkat
ANALYST
News
77   //    09 Nov 2018, 12:30 IST

Raikkonen answered questions from a live Q & A
Raikkonen answered questions from a live Q & A

Kimi Raikkonen has been one of the coolest persons ever on the F1 grid. As if it was not already evident from his moniker, The Iceman, the Finn came up with yet another hilarious interview before the Brazilian GP.

F1 arranged a live Q & A session for Raikkonen with Will Buxton, the official digital presenter and the journalist clearly had the time of his life as Kimi answered the questions in his own inimitable way.

Check out the best bits here:

These interviews are one of the main reasons why we are glad that Raikkonen has decided to stay on for atleast two more years on the grid, though some people may think otherwise.

His radio messages are something we always look forward to as he has come up with some real classics during his career. Raikkonen is also one of the most modest people on the grid, evident from his casual celebrations after his US GP win, his first in almost six years.

He may not have won many races (though 21 is still a great number) but he is still Ferrari's last world champion. He won the title with them in his debut season in 2007, when he was signed as a replacement for the retired Michael Schumacher.

His interviewer, Will Buxton, certainly enjoyed his time with Raikkonen:

With his final two races coming up for the Scuderia, Raikkonen will be looking to end it on a high. He will certainly have the motivation to do so as Ferrari are still in with a chance to win the constructors' championship against Mercedes.

The drivers' title had been wrapped up by Lewis Hamilton at the previous race in Mexico but even there the Ferrari pace was clearly better than that of Mercedes, which would give hope to Vettel and Raikkonen to wrest the title from their rival's hands.

Topics you might be interested in:
Brazilian GP 2018 Scuderia Ferrari Alpha Romeo Sauber F1 team Kimi Raikkonen
Rahul Venkat
ANALYST
"If I’m not good enough next year, I should be dropped by...
RELATED STORY
F1: Why Scuderia Ferrari must keep Kimi Raikkonen in its...
RELATED STORY
Ferrari had no say in Raikkonen signing:Sauber
RELATED STORY
Raikkonen to leave Ferrari, return to Sauber at end of 2018
RELATED STORY
Leclerc replaces Raikkonen in 'dream' move to Ferrari
RELATED STORY
What made Kimi Raikkonen sign for Sauber?
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Raikkonen to leave Ferrari and join Sauber
RELATED STORY
Can Charles Leclerc become the next Ferrari champion?
RELATED STORY
F1: Kimi to step down at Ferrari, to join Sauber starting...
RELATED STORY
F1: Charles Leclerc set to partner Vettel at Ferrari for...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us