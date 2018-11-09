Raikkonen hilariously reveals why Ferrari is letting him go

Raikkonen answered questions from a live Q & A

Kimi Raikkonen has been one of the coolest persons ever on the F1 grid. As if it was not already evident from his moniker, The Iceman, the Finn came up with yet another hilarious interview before the Brazilian GP.

F1 arranged a live Q & A session for Raikkonen with Will Buxton, the official digital presenter and the journalist clearly had the time of his life as Kimi answered the questions in his own inimitable way.

Check out the best bits here:

These interviews are one of the main reasons why we are glad that Raikkonen has decided to stay on for atleast two more years on the grid, though some people may think otherwise.

His radio messages are something we always look forward to as he has come up with some real classics during his career. Raikkonen is also one of the most modest people on the grid, evident from his casual celebrations after his US GP win, his first in almost six years.

He may not have won many races (though 21 is still a great number) but he is still Ferrari's last world champion. He won the title with them in his debut season in 2007, when he was signed as a replacement for the retired Michael Schumacher.

His interviewer, Will Buxton, certainly enjoyed his time with Raikkonen:

With his final two races coming up for the Scuderia, Raikkonen will be looking to end it on a high. He will certainly have the motivation to do so as Ferrari are still in with a chance to win the constructors' championship against Mercedes.

The drivers' title had been wrapped up by Lewis Hamilton at the previous race in Mexico but even there the Ferrari pace was clearly better than that of Mercedes, which would give hope to Vettel and Raikkonen to wrest the title from their rival's hands.