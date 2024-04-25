Ranked: Adrian Newey's next possible destination if he leaves Red Bull

Adrian Newey is reportedly set to leave Red Bull, and an official announcement is imminent. The technical director has been a part of the team since 2006 and has had some great memories and results.

He first started winning with the team in 2009, he won the first title in 2010 and went on a four-year championship streak. After getting blindsided by the turbo hybrid regulations, the team is currently going through another reign of dominance that began in 2022.

If reports are to be believed, then Adrian Newey has been disillusioned by the background politics plaguing Red Bull this season. So much so that he's leaving the squad for different challenges.

The report has given no clear idea about where Adrian Newey is headed next. Having said that, the options for the Red Bull veteran are quite obvious.

It comes down to three teams that have been rumored to have been in contact with the technical director. In this feature, we will rank the possibility of Adrian Newey joining one of these teams from least to most. Do judge which team could be Newey's next home, there are certain factors we need to look at.

These factors would be the location of the team, the current form guide, and the prestige of being a part of it. On the basis of these factors, the likelihood of Adrian Newey joining any of these teams can be determined.

So without further ado, let's rank the teams on the basis of the possibility of the Red Bull wizard joining them.

Adrian Newey's next possible destination if he leaves Red Bull

#3 Mercedes

One has to wonder what Toto Wolff knew when he sounded so confident in front of the media in China. The Austrian was asked if Max Verstappen could join Mercedes in the future, and in his reply, Wolff sounded surprisingly confident, considering the car is, at best, the fourth fastest on the grid.

Could the reason behind all of it be Toto Wolff having inside track of Adrian Newey's contract negotiation and him being in advanced talks with the director? The answer is not clear yet. Having said that, for Newey, moving to Mercedes would mean moving to Brackley, which is not too far from Milton Keynes.

In that case, he doesn't have to leave the UK, something that would be a consideration at 65 years of age. There is one concern, however, with Mercedes, and that is the current trajectory. The team is on a downward spiral, and it would take a lot for the team to get back to form.

Will Newey be willing to put in those hard yards? At the moment, out of the three teams, Mercedes is the least likely destination for the star designer.

#2 Aston Martin

In terms of being aggressive and hungry and going all out for success, Aston Martin have shown the kind of hunger that Mercedes did before it dominated the sport in 2014. Top engineers have been signed, the facility is top-notch, and no expense has been spared.

Amongst all of this, Lawrence Stroll had reportedly offered Adrian Newey a blank check to hop over from Milton Keynes to Silverstone and be a part of the Aston Martin growth story.

There are many things going on in favor of Aston Martin at the moment, and the level of improvement has been astounding. The overall growth within the team in terms of personnel and results has been brilliant.

Most importantly, a move to Aston Martin would be akin to what Adrian Newey did at Red Bull as he joined a young team and turned it into a successful outfit. There's only one minor red flag here for Newey, which would be the prestige part of the equation.

At 65 years of age, making a decision of this magnitude would require the star designer yearning to achieve something big. Does Aston Martin scratch that itch? It's hard to say yes looking at the alternatives.

#1 Ferrari

This one might be the only right answer here because Adrian Newey has expressed an interest in going to the Italian team quite a few times in the past but the stars have just not aligned. The designer is currently in a position where the stars could align.

Ferrari is not a melting pot of politics anymore, at least that's what appears to be the case from the outside. At the same time, the momentum behind the team is undeniable. Lewis Hamilton joins the team next season and looking at the form guide, the Italian team just needs one final push to become a Red Bull competitor.

The only concern at this stage has to be with the fact that Adrian Newey might have to pack his bags and move to Maranello. This is one decision that could be tough because, at 65 years of age, shifting bases is not the easiest thing, especially when it comes to convincing the family as well.

If Newey can get over the bump then he has the opportunity to do something unbelievable. He has the opportunity to do what Ross Brawn and Jean Todt did with Michael Schumacher behind the wheel. After achieving all there is to achieve, this must be tempting for Adrian and hence Ferrari is our primary choice where Newey will find his next home.