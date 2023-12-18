Ranked: F1 drivers with highest career win percentage

Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton are two of the most successful F1 world champions in history, but they do not hold the top spot when it comes to the highest career win percentage.

The duo have many records when it comes to race wins but are behind other recognizable names in the list. Below is the list of F1 drivers ranked with the highest career win percentage:

F1 drivers with the highest career win percentage

#5 Michael Schumacher - 29.64%

The German driver held third place in the list before returning from his three-year hiatus in 2010 with Mercedes.

He raised for the German manufacturer for three seasons, which included 58 Grand Prix, but failed to win once. His unsuccessful return to the sport meant that his win percentage went from 36.55% to 29.64% when he retired from F1 in 2012.

#4 Lewis Hamilton - 31.02%

The seven-time world champion dominated the turbo hybrid era in its initial years winning six of his championships in eight seasons.

His win percentage is due to his dominance, which saw him become the first driver in F1 to register 100 race wins. Lewis Hamilton will stay in the sport until 2025 season at the very least and would hope to better his win percentage in the next two seasons .

#3 Jim Clark – 34.72%

Jim Clark is the most successful British driver in the sport in terms of win percentage.

Clark entered nine F1 seasons with Team Lotus and earned 25 victories from 72 starts – winning seven of the 1963 season’s 10 races en route his first title, backing it up with another two years later. Clark tasted Grand Prix victory for seven consecutive seasons, from 1962 right up to his death in 1968.

#2 Alberto Ascari – 40.63%

The ferocious Italian had a stunning record of 13 victories from 32 starts, ten of which ended in retirements, confirming the Ferrari icon’s name among the greats. Ascari produced two of the most dominant seasons in 1952 and 1953, winning almost every race he finished.

#1 Juan Manuel Fangio - 47.06%

The Argentinian racing legend dominated motorsport from 1950 to 1958, winning five world championships and finishing runner up twice.

His dominance was such that he won every other race he competed in and had a record of 24 wins from 52 starts. Fangio is widely considered to be one of the greatest drivers to have graced the sport.