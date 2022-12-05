In F1, rain is considered the actual test of driver skill. In dry conditions, more often than not, a driver is limited by the car's potential. In wet weather, however, that's not the case. While there are still limitations posed by the car, the range in which a driver can make a difference increases. The 2022 F1 season featured quite a few wet sessions. We had rain-disrupting events in Imola, Monaco, Canada (qualifying), Silverstone (qualifying), Singapore, Japan, and Brazil (qualifying). But the following drivers navigated those conditions efficiently.

Top wet weather drivers in 2022

5) Sebastian Vettel

What was great?

Sebastian Vettel's weekend at Imola should be considered one of the best weekends by any driver all season. Aston Martin was the slowest/second slowest team in the first three races. In Imola's wet weather conditions, that did not matter as the German put together a sensational weekend in mixed conditions to score the team's first points of the season. He was brilliant in Monaco and secured points for his team once again.

Robin 🇳🇱 @robin012341 Sebastian Vettel in 2022:



Imola: P8

Monaco: P10

Baku: P6

Silverstone: P9

Hungary: P10

Spa: P8

Singapore: P8

Suzuka: P6



He also could have scored points in Miami and Austria without bad luck.



32 of the 45 points and only 14 points behind bottas in 10th Place.



Unreal Sebastian Vettel in 2022:Imola: P8Monaco: P10Baku: P6Silverstone: P9Hungary: P10Spa: P8Singapore: P8Suzuka: P6He also could have scored points in Miami and Austria without bad luck.32 of the 45 points and only 14 points behind bottas in 10th Place.Unreal https://t.co/upPrYodQbT

His races in Singapore and Japan were vintage Sebastian Vettel as the German overachieved in the car he had with him.

What wasn't?

The two qualifying sessions in the wet in Silverstone and Canada were not desirable, as the team messed up the tire temperatures on both those weekends.

Verdict

Vettel was one of the few drivers on the grid who made the most of mixed conditions all season and punched above the car's weight.

4) Fernando Alonso

What was great?

Alonso's Alpine, more or less every time, came alive in the wet weather. The front-row start in Canada had arguably the best qualifying lap this season. The driver was just in a highly focused mental zone in these conditions. It was more pronounced when you look at the gap he pulled against his teammate Esteban Ocon, a powerful driver.

What wasn't?

Alonso performed well in Japan and was out-qualified again in Brazil.

Verdict

The Spaniard had some imposing peaks all season but lacked consistency.

3) Lando Norris

What was great?

Lando's consistency in these conditions and his giant-killing qualifying performances stood out all season. Norris outqualifying the Mercedes drivers in Monaco with the help of a very impressive lap was a stand-out performance that weekend. His sole F1 podium of the season at Imola was an impressive drive that showed how good the McLaren driver is.

What wasn't?

The F1 race in Japan was a disaster as the McLaren driver could not even keep Alex Albon's Williams.

Verdict

Overall, Norris is one of the most consistent drivers on the grid during rain. The young McLaren driver has blossomed into an elite wet-weather driver.

2) Sergio Perez

What was great?

Sergio Perez's F1 win this season came in wet weather conditions and in Monaco and Singapore. The driver was exceptional on both weekends and played an excellent supporting act in other races for his teammate.

Sportskeeda F1 @SportskeedaF1 🏻



2nd win of the season for checo



#F1 #SergioPerez #SingaporeGP SERGIO PEREZ WINS THE SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX!2nd win of the season for checo SERGIO PEREZ WINS THE SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX! 🙌🏻 2nd win of the season for checo 🔥#F1 #SergioPerez #SingaporeGP https://t.co/adS7n06mo8

What wasn't?

The only thing against Perez is that he has a freak of talent as his teammate. Having Max Verstappen in the other seat means that, more often than not, it is tough to keep up. Additionally, qualifying in the rain was a bit of a question mark for the Mexican.

Verdict

Multiple F1 wins and podiums make the Mexican worthy of P2 in the rankings. The lack of consistency in qualifying hurt him.

1) Max Verstappen

What was great?

He puts on an F1 masterclass whenever he takes the wheel. Verstappen is a champion of wet weather conditions and some of his drives during heavy rain superseded everyone on the track.

Osservatore Sportivo @OsOfficialF1



🗣️ "This is crazy! To win here in Japan is really special, I feel really proud that we could do it here. When I crossed the line, I didn’t know that I was World Champion, there was a lot of confusion but I thought it was quite funny".



#F1 #JapaneseGP Max Verstappen:🗣️ "This is crazy! To win here in Japan is really special, I feel really proud that we could do it here. When I crossed the line, I didn’t know that I was World Champion, there was a lot of confusion but I thought it was quite funny". Max Verstappen:🗣️ "This is crazy! To win here in Japan is really special, I feel really proud that we could do it here. When I crossed the line, I didn’t know that I was World Champion, there was a lot of confusion but I thought it was quite funny".#F1 #JapaneseGP https://t.co/olu1pDjCmw

You also need someone with Max Verstappen's talent to "Alonso-proof" yourself and secure a pole position in Canada.

What wasn't?

Verstappen wasn't comfortable in Monaco. The error in Singapore was uncharacteristic and was a bit of a disappointment.

Verdict

Verstappen has ticked all the boxes this season, and one of the reasons behind it was his ability to perform in any condition, dry or wet. Just like in any other category, Verstappen was in a league of his own in wet weather.

Poll : 0 votes