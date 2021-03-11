2021 Livery Rankings

The Formula 1 season is growing closer, and all teams have released their 2021 challengers. This means it's time to rank all the liveries.

#10: McLaren (MCL35M)

McLaren will start the season with a new power unit behind their car. The team switched from Renault to Mercedes this offseason, which has raised expectations at McLaren. Even though they have a major new component, their livery remains almost the same.

Many expected major changes to the car with the return of an iconic partnership between Mercedes and McLaren, but the team did not deliver. Due to these factors, McLaren are the lowest ranked livery on the list.

#9: Alfa Romeo (C41)

Many people on social media have loved the new Alfa Romeo C41. However, there is a reason why the car features so low on this list. The car looks beautiful in the renders but a white car with minimal red accents doesn't stick out on the track.

Yes the car looks very minimal and easy on the eye, maybe that is the reason why it is boring. However, they have Kimi behind the wheel, so does it even matter?

#8: Red Bull Racing (RB16B)

Red Bull hasn't had a significant livery change in almost five years. But sometimes, that cannot be a bad thing. The Red Bull livery is iconic. Any change to the livery would likely be met with fervent criticism from fans.

However, since their livery also remains unchanged (like McLaren), they only get the eighth spot on this list.

#7: Scuderia Ferrari (SF21)

Ferrari were the last team to launch their 2021 challenger. Ideally, the Prancing Horse should have spent more time fixing the inside of the car rather than the outside. Their 2021 livery takes many clues from the one-off special livery they used at the 2020 Tuscan Grand Prix in Mugello to celebrate their 1000th Grand Prix start.

What puts this car so low on the list is the green colored Mission Winnow logo, which sticks out like a sore thumb! Fortunately, since the branding is banned in most countries the series races in, fans won't have to see it all the time.

#6: Williams Racing (FW43B)

This is Williams' first car under their new owners Dorilton Capital and they have gone with a retro modern approach. This car is a classic "tale of two halves". From the front, the car looks sleek and retro, taking inspiration the navy blue and yellow from the team's dominant period in the early 90s.

Introducing the FW43B 💙🤍💛 pic.twitter.com/4AF7Au4B5a — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) March 5, 2021

However, the sides and the rear don't match the elegant front end. The strips looks out of place even though the color scheme is nicely balanced. The numbering on the car looks fantastic. Let's hope this is the car that gives George Russell or Nicholas Latifi their first points with Williams.

