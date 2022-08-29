Ranking Top 5 Ferrari drivers of the 21st century so far

Being a Ferrari driver is not easy in the F1 world. This Italian outfit is a one-of-a-kind and record-breaking team, putting drivers through trials and tribulations of their own. While F1 is a dream place for any junior driver, Ferrari is the iconic seat everyone wishes to have.

Over the years, many great names have joined the Scuderia to achieve great heights in their careers. A four-time world champion, a two-time world champion, you name it, and they've surely borne the Prancing Horse logo on their shirt proudly. One, however, needs a lot more than a world championship to win with this team.

Whenever one thinks of F1, the first car that comes to mind is the red Ferrari. Such has been the impact of this brand on not just motorsports but globally that the Tifosi crowd is possibly one of the biggest fan bases on planet Earth. It wouldn't have been possible, however, without the drivers who joined the team.

So, let's take a look at all the big names that joined this Italian team in the 21st century and brought so much to the Scuderia.

# 5 Charles Leclerc is the possible key to Ferrari's glory

To be clear, Charles Leclerc is not the greatest driver to have worn the Ferrari logo. His brilliant junior career and ballistic F1 launch, however, landed him a Ferrari seat after being a part of their driver academy. It is no doubt that the 24-year-old inculcates all the qualities of a future world champion.

In his three years with the Italian team, the driver has already scored 738 points while also conquering 16 pole positions. This is a huge stat for the Monegasque, who wasn't provided with a championship-contending car until 2022. Notably, he has already made his GP win count to a 5 so far.

He even managed to give Sebastian Vettel a run for his money, as he outpaced and out-qualified the German often while pairing him during his final years at Ferrari. Beyond doubt, Leclerc is now an established driver, with Vettel even calling him the best on the grid. With time, this race winner is only expected to grow.

#4 Sebastian Vettel's mixed time with Ferrari

Sebastian Vettel joined Ferrari when Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton were about to reach new heights. The turbo hybrid era saw him not driving the best car most of the time. Still, he managed 55 podiums in his long time with the team and became the only non-Mercedes driver to challenge Hamilton. He has achieved 14 wins with the Scuderia, securing over 1300 points with the team.

2017 and 2018 could've been his years if not for his mistakes. This is one reason why Vettel's time there is widely regarded as a failure. The driver, however, was competitive throughout and won 14 GPs for the team. That surely accounts for something.

#3 Kimi Raikkonen's sneaky award to Ferrari in 2007

To be honest, Kimi Raikkonen's extended time with the Prancing Horse is not exactly the best. After his 2007 victory with the team, he did not exactly give them trophies and podiums, while also performing inferior to his teammate. He, however, won 10 races with the team, securing over 1000 points, and also played a big role in being the perfect second fiddle for the Scuderia.

It has to be kept in mind, however, that Raikkonen's 2007 season couldn't have been more pressurizing with him being sandwiched between the infamous McLarens. He handled it brilliantly while later on also playing a big role in the team's 2008 constructors' win. His two major trophies during his time with the team should be recognized.

#2 Fernando Alonso just needed a better car

The Spaniard was one of the best drivers that Ferrari ever brought on board their team. A two-time world champion, he dragged his car to positions the machinery couldn't have generally allowed. Despite having a lesser stellar Ferrari career on paper compared to many others, Alonso did not falter.

Notably, despite problems, he managed 11 race wins and 1190 points with the Scuderia and would've been a winner with the team beyond a doubt if it wasn't for the car that he was given. Nonetheless, the driver gave some exceptional performances during his time there. Despite not driving a top car, he was remarkably close to F1 glory almost twice.

#1 Michael Schumacher - the Great

Michael Schumacher won five world titles with the Scuderia. He won 72 races, led 3934 laps and made it to 116 podiums for the outfit, converting their time together into one of the most dominant spells in any sport worldwide.

To Schumacher's credit, he was a generational talent, despite admittedly having the best car on the grid. The German was practically untouchable during his consistent wins with the team, marking him as the Italian outfit's best ever.

Schumacher, however, looks like the last one to have ever done so as the current grid has seen domination by Mercedes, Lewis Hamilton, and now even Red Bull. The Maranello camp has now failed to create similar magic since Schumacher and though they have the best car on the current grid, it looks impossible for them to win like that ever again. And sometimes, they just can't win at all despite having abundantly talented drivers.

