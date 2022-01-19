Ranking Lewis Hamilton's top 5 teammates

Lewis Hamilton is undoubtedly an F1 legend. He started his F1 career in 2007 at McLaren and has since been a dominant presence on the F1 grid. Throughout his stellar career, Hamilton has been teamed with some great talents in their own right. In a rare statistic, 60% of Hamilton's teammates have been world champions.

That just shows the kind of talent Lewis has had to contend with throughout his career in the same machinery. In this piece, we rank Hamilton's teammates and compare their performances vis-à-vis the Briton.

Lewis Hamilton's teammates ranked

#5 Heikki Kovalainen

Points: 75-148 (33.6%)

Wins: 1-7 (12.5%)

Qualifying: 9-26 (25.7%)

At number five we have Heikki Kovalainen. The Finn teamed up with Hamilton for two years from 2008-09. This period had Hamilton clinching the title in 2008 while the 2009 season was a bit of a dud with the regulation change that saw Brawn stealing the march on the rest of the grid.

Hamilton, however, throughout his partnership with Kovalainen was able to comprehensively dominate the Finnish driver in an unrepeated way. Kovalainen scored only 34% of the total points that the two drivers accumulated. His one fortuitous win in Hungary in 2008 compared to seven for Hamilton, did not paint a bright picture. Overall, Kovalainen comes last in our rankings of Hamilton's teammates.

#4 Valtteri Bottas

Points: 1327-1918.5 (40.8%)

Wins: 10-50 (16.7%)

Qualifying: 31-69 (31%)

Valtteri Bottas was the most recent teammate for Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes and it's fair to say that Hamilton had Bottas more or less covered. The Finn is not lacking as a driver by any means, but his deficiencies did get exposed while facing a complete driver in Hamilton. The former Mercedes driver could only score 41% of the total points scored by both the drivers.

The damning verdict against Bottas was the number of wins he picked up, with just 10 wins to his name compared to a whopping 50 wins for Hamilton during the same period. The only reason Bottas edged Kovalainen in the rankings was his ability to occasionally beat Lewis in the same machinery, a quality that his fellow Finn never showed.

